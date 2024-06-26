Slovakia vs Romania LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Slovakia vs Romania - LIVE!

It is all still to play for in Group E at Euro 2024 as Slovakia take on Romania in Frankfurt this evening. All four teams in the group have three points heading into the final round of fixtures, and it means a draw here between Slovakia and Romania would send both safely through to the last-16.

There is a danger that leads to a low-key affair, but these two sides both have reason to be confident of booking a place in the knockout stages. Slovakia stunned Belgium in their opening game and were on track to wrap up qualification from the group when they took the lead against Ukraine, only to fall to a narrow defeat.

Romania, meanwhile, produced a brilliant performance to beat Ukraine 3-0 and then had their chances against Belgium last time out, even if they were ultimately left empty-handed. It is 24 years since Romania last made it out of their group at a major tournament - they are a point away from ending that wait. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Slovakia vs Romania latest updates

Kick-off: 5pm BST | Waldstadion

How to watch: BBC Two

Slovakia team news: Could be unchanged again

Romania team news: Alibec pushing to start

Standard Sport prediction

Standard Sport's prediction for Slovakia vs Romania

This should be a fascinating rollercoaster of a group finale and this game in particular is hard to predict. Romania have produced the better displays so far and can continue a fine tournament by reaching the last-16.

Romania to win 2-1.

Romania team news

Romania welcomed veteran striker Denis Alibec back from injury off the bench against Belgium and he may be handed a start in this game.

Romania manager Edward Iordanescu may opt for the same line-up that beat Ukraine 3-0 in the opening game. Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur will likely start again at centre-back.

Slovakia team news

Francesco Calzona has named an unchanged team for both of Slovakia’s games so far and will likely stick with the same players once again, as Slovakia search for the point they need to reach the round of 16.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Slovakia wins: 1

Romania wins: 5

Draws: 5

Where to watch Slovakia vs Romania

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 4.45pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Slovakia vs Romania!

Group E comes to a conclusion this evening and it is set to be dramatic, with all four sides on three points ahead of their final match.

A draw would be enough for Slovakia and Romania to both go through to the last-16 - we will see if that’s what they both try and settle for.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm BST from the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.