Slovakia vs Romania lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs, injury latest for Euro 2024 today

Slovakia are expected to stick rather than twist for today’s crunch Euro 2024 clash with Romania.

Group E is perfectly poised heading into the final round of fixtures after impressive wins for both sides.

Slovakia beat Belgium in their opener in perhaps the shock of the tournament thus far before losing to Ukraine, who had already been defeated by Romania.

It means all four sides are sat on three points as they bid to make it into the knockout stages.

Romania, meanwhile, brought Denis Ailbec back into the lineup for their defeat to Belgium, meaning he will fight with Denis Dragus for a starting berth.

Slovakia predicted XI: Dubravka; Pekarík, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozeník, Haraslin

Romania predicted XI: Nita; Rațiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; M. Marin; Man, R. Marin, Stanciu, Mihaila; Draguş

Time and date: 5pm BST on Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Venue: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

TV channel and live stream: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer