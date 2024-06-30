Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona explains Declan Rice row after angry clash follows England comeback

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona has lifted the lid on his furious row with Declan Rice that followed Sunday’s 2-1 extra-time defeat by England at Euro 2024.

The two men became engaged in an angry exchange after the full-time whistle in the dramatic last-16 tie in Gelsenkirchen, which saw Slovakia come within seconds of reaching their first major tournament quarter-final thanks to Ivan Schranz’s first-half goal before a stunning last-gasp equaliser from Jude Bellingham was swiftly followed by an early Harry Kane header in extra time.

Rice appeared to try and intervene when Calzona approached Turkish referee Umut Meler after the full-time whistle at Arena AufSchalke and looked to take exception to being pushed away by the Slovakia head coach as the duo had to be separated after a furious exchange of words in the middle of the pitch.

Asked about the row in his post-match press conference, Calzona said: “Rice was supposed to go to the referees and say goodbye and then leave.

“I had to speak to the referees and he was carrying on, continuing to speak. Then he apologised and it all ended there.”

Calzona was unhappy with what he perceived as time-wasting and “obstructionism” by England on Sunday night as he also took aim at the referee, but was nevertheless proud of his team’s efforts after they came so close to another huge upset to follow their shock opening win over Belgium in Group E.

"I have no bad words to say because we played a great game against an opponent that is a candidate to win it all,” the Italian said.

Angry exchange: Declan Rice and Francesco Calzona clashed after England’s dramatic win over Slovakia (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

“My team showed a lot, we were really good, we conceded very little and we came within a step of qualification. Too bad.

"It's a pride to see a team like ours put in a performance like that. I can only say that for me it is a great pride to coach such a team.

“Fantastic group, a unique commitment and attitude. I was lucky enough to meet these guys and they gave me enormous satisfaction."