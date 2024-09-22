Slot Speaks Out Over New Liverpool Approach For Martin Zubimendi

Happy Slot Looks Forward After Zubimendi Saga

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up about his side’s failed summer pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, emphasising that the Reds have moved on. Slot, known for his pragmatic approach, shared insights on how his current crop of midfielders have thrived despite the collapsed transfer, with Ryan Gravenberch emerging as a key player.

The summer saw Liverpool linked with a £51 million move for Zubimendi, a transfer many felt would bolster their midfield after losing several key players. However, reports from Spain have suggested that Zubimendi is now regretting his decision to stay in La Liga with Real Sociedad. Although the missed opportunity could have left Liverpool short-handed, Slot is clear that the club has found alternative solutions.

Slot addressed these reports directly, saying, “There is no point talking about Zubimendi anymore because he stayed with Real Sociedad and we’ve moved on and we are really happy with Ryan.” It’s apparent that Slot has put the Zubimendi saga behind him, choosing to focus on the strengths within his squad rather than dwell on what might have been.

Photo: IMAGO

Ryan Gravenberch: A Happy Slot’s Trusted Midfielder

While the Zubimendi deal fell through, Ryan Gravenberch has made a lasting impression since his arrival at Anfield. Slot’s faith in the Dutch midfielder is evident, as he has started every match under the new boss this season, and his performances have been met with widespread praise.

Slot explained his tactical flexibility with his midfield: “It is not that much of one holding midfielder, it is a bit more two. One of those two can be a bit more attacking. I think the player you mentioned [Zubimendi] could have fitted in one of those two roles and Ryan [Gravenberch] can fit in both roles like Curtis [Jones] can, [Alexis] Mac Allister can, and Wataru [Endo] can.”

Gravenberch’s versatility has been a blessing for Liverpool, allowing Slot to shift formations without losing momentum or balance in the middle of the park. More importantly, the confidence Gravenberch has shown reflects well on the harmony within the squad.

Building Confidence: Slot and Gravenberch’s Dutch Connection

Slot’s connection to Gravenberch, stemming from their shared Dutch football heritage, has played a role in the midfielder’s quick adaptation. Reflecting on the young player’s journey, Slot said, “You see a Ryan who is full of confidence and that comes normally with good performances and trusting your teammates and knowing that you can do what you have to at that level.”

The Liverpool manager is clearly not surprised by Gravenberch’s form, recognising the midfielder’s special talent since his time at Ajax. “Everybody saw back then what a special talent he was and probably for that reason he went to two amazing clubs, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. You can only go to these clubs if they see you have a lot of quality.”

Slot’s emphasis on Gravenberch’s quality and confidence highlights the importance of creating an environment where players feel supported. The Dutch midfielder is thriving, and Liverpool are reaping the benefits.

Looking Forward: Slot’s Vision for Liverpool’s Future

Slot’s Liverpool have shown early promise this season, and the manager’s decisions have largely been vindicated on the pitch. With Gravenberch flourishing and the squad displaying tactical adaptability, the future looks bright for Liverpool under Slot’s stewardship.

“It is up to us to make sure we get the best out of him, and that is not only down to what we, as a training staff, do but also he is the most important for that,” Slot added, making it clear that player development is a shared responsibility.

Looking forward, Slot seems determined to continue fostering a team dynamic where individual talent can shine, while maintaining the collective strength Liverpool are known for. As for the Zubimendi saga, it is now firmly in the rearview mirror, with the focus solely on what lies ahead for the Reds.