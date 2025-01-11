Slot leaves door open for Chiesa’s exit despite first Liverpool goal

Arne Slot ‘won’t get carried away’ by Federico Chiesa’s first Liverpool goal against Accrington Stanley and insists that ‘the best part of being a footballer is playing.’

The Italy international netted his first Liverpool goal on Saturday in a 4-0 win over League Two team Accrington Stanley at Anfield.

Chiesa was introduced at the beginning of the second half and scored under the Kop a minute 90.

Slot said Chiesa had not trained over the last two days because he was sick otherwise, he would have started.

“Now he could play 45 minutes,” the Dutch coach said at a post-match press conference as quoted by Liverpool’s official website.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Federico Chiesa of Liverpool scores his team’s fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Accrington Stanley at Anfield on January 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“We could bring Dom [Szoboszlai] 45 minutes, bring him out and then Federico [in]. It’s nice to make your debut and if you have played for this club already then you want to score your first goal, especially in front of your own fans. That’s what he did now, so that’s a good next step.

“Let’s not get carried away too much because although I liked the way Accrington Stanley played, a lot, it is in the end a League Two team. But it’s definitely a good next step for him to be available and even score a goal.”

Chiesa has been linked with a move to Napoli in the January transfer window as the Serie A giants are looking for a replacement for the departing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Slot admitted that Chiesa’s goal was a nice confidence boost but suggested that the Italian’s playing time at Anfield won’t necessarily increase in the second part of the season.

“Yeah, that is definitely true. But if a player is fit and he doesn’t get the chance to show it, it’s also a frustration,” he said.

“The best part of being a footballer is playing, doing well and winning. If you don’t play because the manager makes a different decision or you’re not available, that is always difficult for every player because every player wants to do what he loves most. Even I would love to play still, but unfortunately, that is not possible anymore.”

Chiesa has not played 168 minutes of football across five Liverpool appearances this season.

His contract at Anfield runs out in June 2028.