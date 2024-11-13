Sky: Theo Hernandez renewal remains Milan’s ‘thorniest’ case – he wants €9m per year

There are various conflicting updates continuing to come in regarding Theo Hernandez’s renewal, and the latest on is from Sky.

Theo has been at Milan since 2019 which means he has done over half a decade with the Rossoneri. He has renewed his contract once already until the summer of 2026, and that means he has less than two years to run on his deal, and the renewal issues has thus come to the fore.

Sky report that Milan are working on the renewals of Mike Maignan and Tijjani Reijnders calmly and with a certain confidence. The objective is to close both negotiations as soon as possible and in a positive way.

However, Theo’s situation remains the ‘thorniest’. The Frenchman has asked for a salary double what he currently earns, which is €4.5m net per season and therefore a demand of €9m per year.

Milan are willing to partially satisfy the player, but guaranteeing him double what he currently earns would drastically alter a series of parameters established related to the salary ceiling.

On the Theo front ‘there is still a lot of work to do’, the report concluded. It is certainly something more in line with what Calciomercato.com reported earlier today, but less optimistic than La Gazzetta dello Sport’s claims.