Sky pundit names Chelsea player who made the difference vs Morecambe and it’s not Felix

One Sky Sports pundit has named the Chelsea player who made the difference for The Blues in the second half, and it’s not Joao Felix.

The attacking midfielder was absolutely superb all game for Chelsea scoring a couple of very good goals that he actually made look very easy. But believe me, these finishes are not easy at all. And Felix was pulling the strings all game and looking like a constant threat for Enzo Maresca’s side against Morecambe on The FA Cup yesterday afternoon.

It was easy for Chelsea in the end, at least in the second half when the goals started flowing. But the first half was not so easy, and other than a deflected long range effort from Tosin Adarabioyo, Chelsea were really struggling and in all honest, looked terrible overall.

The second half was much better from the home side as they played like they were actually facing a relegation battling League Two side.

Maresca made a key change

Senior player Marc Cucurella was introduced in the second half to give Romeo Lavia, who has just come back from another injury, a rest.

Paul Merson was commentating for Sky Sports yesterday covering the game, and he believes Cucurella was a real difference maker helping Chelsea dominate the game.

Merson thought Cucurella was dominant despite only playing 45 minutes in the second half.

“Cucurella’s come on and been absolutely brilliant in the first seven minutes,” Merson said on the Sky Sports News channel (4:12pm, 11 January).

He later added (4:22pm): “Cucurella’s been absolutely outstanding since he’s come on. It’s all down that left-hand side.”

Quotes via The Chelsea Chronicle.