This sky-cam view of a stellar Caitlin Clark 3-pointer against the Aces is a must-see

.

Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is no stranger to making impressive 3-pointers in the WNBA, but we usually don't see an angle of those shots from above.

The Fever shared this incredible sky-cam view of one of Clark's 3-point baskets against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, and it's as cool as you could imagine.

Watching Clark set herself up for the basket and effortlessly knock it down from a bird's eye view is just so, so neat.

We commend the Fever video team for giving us an angle we haven't seen this season, and we wouldn't mind getting even more sky-cam looks at Clark's 3-point baskets in the future.

x.com

