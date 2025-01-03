Skipper and Oral Roberts host UMKC

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-9) at UMKC Kangaroos (9-7, 1-0 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits UMKC after Jackson Skipper scored 20 points in Oral Roberts' 92-54 victory against the Texas A&M-Texarkana Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-1 in home games. UMKC is third in the Summit League with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamar Brown averaging 3.6.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. Oral Roberts is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

UMKC scores 76.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 74.6 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

The Kangaroos and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Faas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Issac McBride is averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press