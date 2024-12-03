Sixers waiving Lester Quinones

.

Michael Scotto: Sources: Philadelphia 76ers will waive Lester Quinones. The 24-year-old is a career 36% 3-point shooter who’s expected to have suitors on the market. Quinones is being waived so the Sixers can sign Pete Nance to a 2-way deal. Philly needs frontcourt depth with Andre Drummond out.

The Sixers are signing Pete Nance to a two-way contracts and waiving Lester Quinones to make room.

