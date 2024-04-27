Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. discusses car accident after Game 3 playoff win

PHILADELPHIA — After the Philadelphia 76ers returned home from their Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was involved in a car accident. After a big win over the Knicks in Game 3 on Thursday, Oubre addressed the accident.

“Everything is good,” he stated. “I’m OK. The people that were involved were OK, but I need to probably get a driver or something and just stay off the road and behind the wheel, but everything is good. I’m good. I was still able to do my job and support my family and things are great.”

This is the second time Oubre has been involved in a car accident in the 2023-24 season. In November, he was involved in a hit-and-run incident as a pedestrian. He suffered a rib injury and missed multiple games.

Oubre had 15 points and seven rebounds and played a big factor in the Game 3 win on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sixers' Kelly Oubre Jr. addresses car accident after Game 3 win