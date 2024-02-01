Six Nations table 2024: Latest standings and results

The Six Nations is upon us once more as one of rugby's greatest competitions takes centre stage over the next six weeks.

France host defending Grand Slam champions Ireland in a colossal first fixture in Marseille on opening night, with Les Bleus moving around the country during the tournament this year as renovation work continues on the Stade de France ahead of the summer Olympics in Paris.

The tournament favourites are both looking to bounce back from disappointing World Cup quarter-final exits in the autumn, but will have to do so without the talismanic figures of Antoine Dupont and Johnny Sexton.

England are battling an injury crisis as Steve Borthwick looks to build on their surprise run to the World Cup semi-finals in his second Six Nations campaign at the helm, with Italy first up in Rome hoping to make a positive start in their attempts to avoid a ninth successive wooden spoon.

Jamie George has now been appointed as England captain with Owen Farrell stepping down from Test rugby.

Week one concludes in Cardiff on Saturday night, where Warren Gatland's young Wales side will hope to pose a real test for unpredictable Scotland in what is sure to be an ultra-physical clash.

Six Nations 2024 table

Position Team P W D L PF PA PD B Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times GMT

Round one

Friday, February 2

France vs Ireland (8pm, Stade Velodrome, ITV)

Saturday, February 3

Italy vs England (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV)

Wales vs Scotland (4:45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC)

Round two

Saturday, February 10

Scotland vs France (2:15pm, Murrayfield, BBC)

England vs Wales (4:45pm, Twickenham, ITV)

Sunday, February 11

Ireland vs Italy (3pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV)

Round three

Saturday, February 24

Ireland vs Wales (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV)

Scotland vs England (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC)

Sunday, February 25

France vs Italy (3pm, Decathlon Arena, ITV)

Round four

Saturday, March 9

Italy vs Scotland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV)

England vs Ireland (4:45pm, Twickenham, ITV)

Sunday, March 10

Wales vs France (3pm, Principality Stadium, BBC)

Round five

Saturday, March 16

Wales vs Italy (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC)

Ireland vs Scotland (4:45pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV)

France vs England (8pm, Groupama Stadium, ITV)