Six Nations LIVE: Wales and Scotland set to name squads for tournament

The 2024 edition of the Six Nations is just around the corner and, ahead of the tournament getting underway at the start of February, the countries will be naming their squads for the opening matches.

The first Six Nations after a Rugby World Cup always offers hope of a new beginning and coaches often have more willingness to experiment and inject new blood into the group, making the squad announcements even more fascinating than usual.

France will have to replace the best player in the world, Antoine Dupont, as he focuses on sevens for next summer’s Olympics, while Ireland, England and Wales have all lost their long-term, iconic fly-halves since the World Cup with Johnny Sexton, Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar all either retiring or taking a break from international rugby. Throw in a new coach for Italy in the form of Gonzalo Quesada and the 2024 Six Nations promises to look very different to last year’s edition.

Wales kick off the squad announcements this afternoon, as Warren Gatland deals with both an exodus of Welsh experience through retirement (Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Liam Williams et al) and an injury crisis that means it’s currently unclear who will even captain the side with World Cup co-skippers Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake both out.

Scotland will also name their squad today and arguably have the most continuity of any of the sides, with their coaching staff and the majority of their squad from the World Cup still in place – potentially offering a golden opportunity to win the Six Nations for the first time. The talismanic Finn Russell will be pulling the strings from fly half but a disappointing group-stage exit at last year’s global showpiece in France still casts a long shadow.

Wales and Scotland Six Nations squad announcements - live updates

Wales and Scotland prepare to name their squads for next month's Six Nations

Wales are due to announce their squad at 12pm GMT with Scotland later this afternoon

The 2024 Six Nations gets underway on 2 February with France v Ireland

Warren Gatland may be forced to name a new-look squad after a slew of retirements and injuries

Which uncapped players could be given a call-up?

12:03 , Luke Baker

Uncapped Cardiff trio Cam Winnett, Liam Belcher and Mackenzie Martin have their admirers, with selection speculation also having focused on back-row pair Rhys Ruddock and Cameron Hanekom.

Ruddock, son of former Wales head coach Mike Ruddock, won 27 caps for Ireland but he has not represented them since mid-February 2021.

The 33-year-old, who has a Welsh-born father and grandparents, would qualify for Wales after their opening Six Nations games against Scotland and England. World Rugby rules allow a player to switch countries as long as a minimum of three years have elapsed since their last international appearance, and they are suitably qualified to represent any new nation.

Uncapped South African Hanekom, who is 12 years Ruddock’s junior, has a Welsh grandparent. He has produced outstanding form for the Pretoria-based Bulls in the Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship.

Asked about any link with Wales over the weekend, Bulls head coach Jake White said: “I’ve spoken to him about it. I think his grandmother is Welsh. He has been playing really well. He is a talent. At this point, I would think it is highly unlikely that he has had any contact (with Wales) because I think he would have told me.”

Rhy Ruddock has 27 caps for Ireland but could switch allegiance to Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

What are Wales’s injury troubles?

12:00 , Luke Baker

Dewi Lake’s injury adds to a casualty count that also includes the likes of Taulupe Faletau, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Plumtree and Nicky Smith.

No 8 Faletau has not played since breaking his arm during the World Cup and Exeter forward Tshiunza recently suffered a setback during his recovery from a broken foot. Latest estimates on Faletau are that he could return to action some time next month.

Prop Smith and hooker Elliot Dee have also had injury issues, while Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy, who has been tipped for a squad recall, is currently sidelined due to a knee problem.

Four players who were part of Gatland’s World Cup squad will not be involved, with Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny having retired from Test rugby, Liam Williams now being based in Japan and Gareth Anscombe injured.

And centre Johnny Williams is facing a ban after he was sent off during the Scarlets’ Challenge Cup defeat against Clermont Auvergne.

Taulupe Faletau is one of many injuries (Getty Images)

Who will be Wales captain?

11:58 , Luke Baker

Injuries and a new captain look set to take centre stage when Wales boss Warren Gatland names his Six Nations squad shortly.

Dynamic flanker Jac Morgan, who led Wales impressively during the World Cup in France, could miss the whole tournament due to a knee injury.

His World Cup co-captain Dewi Lake, meanwhile, went off injured during Ospreys’ European Challenge Cup victory over Perpignan.

Captaincy contenders would potentially include Lake, Adam Beard, flanker Tommy Reffell and Beard’s fellow lock Dafydd Jenkins, who has led Exeter impressively on domestic and European fronts this season.

Jac Morgan led Wales at the World Cup but is now injured (Getty Images)

When are the Six Nations squad announcements?

11:56 , Luke Baker

Wales are leading things off in terms of Six Nations squad announcements, with Warren Gatland due to name his party at 12pm GMT. The head coach is then scheduled to give a press conference answering questions about his picks from 1pm.

Scotland will also name their squad today although the fairly nebulous ‘afternoon’ is all we know in terms of timings.

Steve Borthwick will announce the England group at Twickenham tomorrow morning at 10am GMT, by the way.

11:47 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome to The Independent's coverage of the first Six Nations squad announcements.

Wales and Scotland will kick us off this afternoon, with Wareen Gatland set to go first with his Welsh group at 12pm GMT.

Stick with us for full coverage