Six Nations 2024 LIVE: England to name team v Italy plus Wales and Scotland announcements

Steve Borthwick, Head coach of England, directs his players during a training session at Camiral Golf & Wellness (Getty Images)

The Six Nations 2024 begins tomorrow with France hosting Ireland in Marseille with plenty of change following the Rugby World Cup.

England rugby, too, will embrace evolution, without Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith now injured, Steve Borthwick’s team to face Italy will prove interesting reading. Scotland and Wales are also looking to rebuild and announce their teams today.

Ireland have named a new-look side as they look to move forward without Johnny Sexton, with Munster wing Calvin Nash and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy making their Six Nations debuts. While France scrum-half Maxime Lucu replaces the absent Antoine Dupont with the superstar looking to focus on sevens ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics.

Follow all the team news and reaction, plus the latest updates from Harry Latham-Coyle in France ahead of tomorrow’s match:

09:30 , Jack Rathborn

Nolann Le Garrec, scrum half (France)

It is a mark of France’s remarkable production line that they can call upon two of the most in-form scrum-halves in Europe to compensate for the absence of the best player in the world. Maxime Lucu is likely to step into the starting role in Antoine Dupont’s absence, joining up with Bordeaux-Begles half-back partner Matthieu Jalibert, but expect to see plenty of Racing 92’s Nolann Le Garrec off the bench.

At 21, Le Garrec is already in his fourth season as a regular Top 14 starter, showing off a complete skillset and serious steel. He missed out on a debut having been an unused substitute against Italy last year, but Le Garrec has the talent and temperament to thrive in Test rugby.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland duo set for Six Nations debuts in opener against France

09:19 , Jack Rathborn

Munster wing Calvin Nash and Leinster lock Joe McCarthy will make their Six Nations debuts in Ireland’s championship opener against France but centre Garry Ringrose misses out due to a shoulder issue.

Jack Crowley has been selected at fly-half for Friday evening’s curtain-raiser in Marseille following the retirement of former captain Johnny Sexton after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell’s starting XV, led by flanker Peter O’Mahony, shows just four changes from Ireland’s 28-24 quarter-final defeat to New Zealand on October 14, with Robbie Henshaw coming in for the sidelined Ringrose in the other alteration.

In-form Glasgow wing Kyle Rowe hoping to win race for Scotland starting spot

09:18 , Jack Rathborn

Glasgow wing Kyle Rowe has declared himself ready to step into the Scotland starting line-up in the absence of the injured Darcy Graham for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener away to Wales.

The 25-year-old has scored seven tries so far in his first season since returning to Warriors following the demise of previous club London Irish last summer, including three in his last two outings before meeting up with Gregor Townsend’s squad.

Edinburgh wing Graham will miss at least the first two matches of the championship, in Cardiff and at home to France, with a quad issue.

England suffer Six Nations injury blow as Marcus Smith ruled out of Italy clash

09:17 , Jack Rathborn

England are reeling from the loss of Marcus Smith for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Italy because of a calf problem.

Smith suffered the injury at the squad’s training camp in Girona on Monday and England are waiting for a second opinion on the scan before confirming a return date, raising the possibility that he could miss additional matches.

The 24-year-old was in strong contention to start the Rome showdown at fly-half, competing with George Ford and Fin Smith for the jersey.

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity for all – but one certainty remains

09:12 , Jack Rathborn

Perhaps not since the Springtime of the Peoples in 1848 has this time of year promised such significant change across Europe. The Six Nations arrives with transformative winds blowing; never before has this tournament been defined as much by those absent as present.

The start of a new World Cup cycle is always a time of recasting but this has been a dramatic winter of abdications and coronations. Five of the six competing nations will be under new captains, Jamie George, Peter O’Mahony, Finn Russell and Gregory Alldritt are familiar faces; Dafydd Jenkins and Rory Darge rather less so.

Four of the fly halves who ended last year’s competition as their nation’s first-choice option are absent. In the past year, the record men’s cap-holders for England, Wales and Italy have entered international retirement, and several more centurions have laid down their shields.

