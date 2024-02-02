Six Nations 2024 LIVE: France v Ireland updates as favourites kick off championship in titanic clash

The Six Nations returns this evening with France hosting Ireland, who hope to defend their Grand Slam crown and put a devastating Rugby World Cup behind them in a tantalising contest in Marseille.

The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions after a thrilling Rugby World Cup last autumn but Andy Farrell’s Ireland and Fabien Galthie’s France still head into the championship as favourites.

The winner of this titanic clash will be odds-on to lift the trophy but both sides look different to when we last saw them as Johnny Sexton has retired from international rugby for the men in green while Les Bleus have lost mega-star Antoine Dupont, who is focusing on rugby sevens ahead of the Olympics in Paris.

Six Nations 2024: France v Ireland

France take on Ireland in the Six Nations opener in Marseille from 8pm GMT, live on ITV1

TEAM NEWS: Maxime Lucu starts for France in the absence of talisman Antoine Dupont

TEAM NEWS: Jack Crowley given first chance to replace retired Johnny Sexton at fly half for Ireland

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity for all – but one certainty remains

How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

France v Ireland talking points

19:26 , Luke Baker

Absent stars

Antoine Dupont’s decision to focus on France’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics has deprived the championship of its leading star. The scrum-half has been crowned player of the tournament in the three of the past four years. He will be replaced in the No 9 jersey by Maxime Lucu, with Gregory Alldritt taking on the captaincy.

Ireland, meanwhile, must move on following the retirement of talismanic former captain Sexton. The 38-year-old - the Six Nations’ record points scorer with 566 - has left a void on and off the field.

Flanker Peter O’Mahony is Ireland’s new skipper, while Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley and Harry Byrne will compete for the fly half role.

France v Ireland talking points

19:19 , Luke Baker

World Cup hangovers? Grand Slam decider?

France versus Ireland was widely touted as a potential World Cup final. The two nations were Test rugby’s top-ranked teams in the build-up to the tournament before their campaigns ended in the space of 24 hours with enthralling quarter-final defeats.

Ireland’s 17-match winning run was halted by a 28-24 loss to New Zealand in Paris, before the hosts were beaten 29-28 in the same city by eventual champions South Africa.

Both will be eager to respond to those disappointments in a mouth-watering fixture which has ultimately proved to be a Grand Slam decider in the past two years.

France v Ireland

19:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle at the Stade Velodrome

It is a gorgeous night here in Marseille, with both sets of players just beginning to acquaint themselves with the Stade Velodrome surface. One of the first out for France is Maxime Lucu, who has the tall task of trying to fill Antoine Dupont’s boots. Lucu will see this as a real opportunity to produce a statement performance: plenty in France are uncertain over his lofty place in the scrum half pecking order, with a new generation of dynamic French nines, including tonight’s replacement Nolann Le Garrec, really coming through to put pressure on his place.

Fabien Galthie is known to like having a nine/ten combination drawn from the same club, though, and Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert that have pulled the strings brilliantly for Bordeaux-Begles this season. Can they do the same for France tonight?

Maxime Lucu (pictured) has taken the place of Antoine Dupont (PA Archive)

France v Ireland

19:00 , Luke Baker

Things are starting to warm up in Marseille with about an hour until kick-off

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

(PA)

Ireland team news

18:50 , Luke Baker

Jack Crowley steps in for the retired Johnny Sexton at fly half for Ireland, while his Munster teammate Calvin Nash is the beneficiary of an injury to Mack Hansen on the right wing. Garry Ringrose has also been ruled out of the opener, with Robbie Henshaw starting at 13. Joe McCarthy, outstanding for Leinster this season, is preferred to James Ryan and Iain Henderson as Tadhg Beirne’s engine room partner.

Andy Farrell opts for a six forwards to two backs bench split, with plenty of experience among his group of replacements. Loosehead Cian Healy needs nine more caps to pass Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s record appearance-maker.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Peter O’Mahony (capt.), 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris; 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 14 Calvin Nash; 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 James Ryan, 20 Ryan Baird, 21 Jack Conan; 22 Conor Murray, 23 Ciaran Frawley.

France team news

18:40 , Luke Baker

With Antoine Dupont absent as he bids for Olympic gold with the French sevens team, Maxime Lucu starts at scrum half and Gregory Alldritt takes over the France captaincy. Paul Willemse and Paul Gabrillagues are paired in the second row after injuries to both Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament, and the versatile Yoram Moefana is preferred to Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the wing with both in flying form for Bordeaux Begles.

Nolann Le Garrec should get a debut at scrum half from the bench, which includes six forwards in a familiar split utilised by Fabien Galthie. Another debutant that group is the super-sized teenage lock Posolo Tuilagi, son of Henry and nephew of Manu, who has been whistled in with Romain Taofifenua ill.

France XV: 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Uini Atonio; 4 Paul Gabrillagues, 5 Paul Willemse; 6 Francois Cros, 7 Charles Ollivon, 8 Gregory Alldritt (capt.); 9 Maxime Lucu, 10 Matthieu Jalibert; 11 Yoram Moefana, 12 Jonathan Danty, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Damian Penaud; 15 Thomas Ramos

Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Posolo Tuilagi, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Paul Boudehent; 22 Nolann Le Garrec, 23 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

When is France vs Ireland and how can I watch it?

18:30 , Luke Baker

When is France vs Ireland?

France vs Ireland is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 2 February at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. France will be playing their three home games in this year’s Six Nations away from the Stade de France, which is being prepared to host the 2024 Olympics.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.15pm GMT. It can be watched online via streaming platform ITVX.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about France v Ireland

18:20 , Luke Baker

France and Ireland will look to move on from their Rugby World Cup disappointment as they kick off the Six Nations in Marseille.

The hosts and top-ranked team in the world each exited the autumn tournament after narrow quarter-final defeats, and return to action keen to right a few wrongs.

The pair have established themselves as the top two in this championship across the last few years, with France achieving a grand slam in 2022 and Ireland matching that feat a year ago.

This opening game, then, could well prove a Six Nations decider as two fine sides go back into battle.

Here’s everything you need to know.

France v Ireland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV

Six Nations: Full Contact review

18:10 , Luke Baker

The Netflix cameras are back amongst things in camp this Six Nations, with good viewing figures since the documentary’s release suggesting that a second series of Full Contact may be on the way. How did the makers of Drive to Survive fare in their first attempt? Find out what we thought here:

How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void

18:00 , Luke Baker

The hangover has lasted for four months, fractured snapshots of those Parisian nights coming crashing back into heads still aching with the foggy recollections of a golden chance missed.

For France and Ireland, the tales of the autumn were strikingly similar, so close; so far – two World Cup adventures set up for success prematurely ended by a single score. A bounce of a ball, a flip of a coin, a perfectly timed Cheslin Kolbe charge-down or Sam Whitelock jackal: for a third men’s World Cup in a row, France and Ireland’s final fortnight was spent as spectators.

There are plenty of tasty courses to come in this Six Nations but France vs Ireland is no ordinary appetiser.

Fabien Galthie insists France must adapt to life without star man Antoine Dupont

17:50 , Luke Baker

Fabien Galthie says France must learn to play without star man Antoine Dupont and has challenged Maxime Lucu to fill the void ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Toulouse scrum-half Dupont is a major absentee for the championship as he focuses on his country’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Understudy Lucu will wear Les Bleus’ number nine shirt for Friday evening’s curtain-raiser in Marseille, with uncapped Racing 92 player Nolann Le Garrec, 21, providing cover from the bench.

Six Nations 2024 bonus points system explained

17:31 , Jack Rathborn

The Six Nations has had a bonus point system since 2017 with attacking rugby rewarded and potentially decisive in the final standings in 2024.

There is a bonus point if teams score four tries or should they lose by seven or fewer points.

The bonus points system has been prevalent in domestic club competitions, the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship for some time, but it took a little longer for the Six Nations to adopt it.

That’s because of the potential for teams to win the grand slam with five victories, although the bonus points system would previously allow a beaten team to surpass them.

France vs Ireland

17:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle in Marseille

A very good evening from Marseille, where the atmosphere is building nicely in the streets around the Stade Velodrome. It’s been a delightful day in Provence, temperatures nudging up towards 20 degrees and the sun out to redden the faces of the Irish travellers who are here in good number.

But the French are out in force, too, those from the sport’s southern heartlands no doubt relishing a rare Six Nations visit to the Cote d’Azur. The Velodrome is a magnificent venue and it should be jumping tonight.

Six Nations 2024 pundits and commentators for BBC

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

And look out for the BBC’s coverage tomorrow, including:

Gabby Logan is the lead presenter and Andrew Cotter the primary play-by-play commentator. Ugo Monye will continue to present Rugby Special on Sunday nights, with Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie in pitchside reporting roles. Sara Orchard, Alastair Eykyn and Gareth Rhys Owen will provide TV highlights commentary and contribute to BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage, which will be led by Chris Jones.

The BBC TV pundits and commentators for this year’s Six Nations are:

Sam Warburton

Martin Johnson

John Barclay

Jonathan Davies

Chris Paterson

Dylan Hartley

Nigel Owens

16:50 , Jack Rathborn

ITV were first to name their television line-up, shortly after news of Woodward’s departure. Presenters Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas will front their coverage, with Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison providing lead commentary voices. Former England international Topsy Ojo will feature as both a pundit and reporter, with ITV veteran Gabriel Clarke also providing on-the-ground reports.

Recently-retired Wales fly half Dan Biggar is added to their punditry roster, with ex-France hooker Benjamin Kayser back on board having primarily worked for French television during the World Cup.

ITV Pundits

Jonny Wilkinson

Lawrence Dallaglio

Maggie Alphonsi

Ugo Monye

Brian O’Driscoll

Rory Best

Jamie Roberts

Dan Biggar

Sir Ian McGeechan

Johnnie Beattie

Sergio Parisse

ITV co-commentators

Benjamin Kayser

Shane Williams

Gordon D’Arcy

Ben Kay

Scott Hastings

David Flatman

Danielle Waterman

Fraser Dingwall says England debut is ‘more special’ after string of omissions

16:34 , Jack Rathborn

Fraser Dingwall will take extra satisfaction from his England debut knowing it embodies a triumph of persistence.

Dingwall starts Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy at inside centre as reward for his impressive form for Northampton, who provide three of the backline at the Stadio Olimpico.

Injuries to Ollie Lawrence and Manu Tuilagi have presented the 24-year-old with a platform to offer the solution to England’s perennial problem position – and it has been earned the hard way.

Marcus Smith injury: What are England’s fly half options ahead of Six Nations?

16:17 , Jack Rathborn

England have suffered a blow ahead of the Six Nations after Marcus Smith was ruled out of their opener against Italy in Rome.

The Harlequins playmaker had appeared poised to start at fly half at the Stadio Olimpico with Owen Farrell absent from this tournament but left their training camp in Girona on crutches on Tuesday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick was left nervously waiting on the results of a scan to determine the severity of Smith’s injury but the 24-year-old has now been ruled out of Saturday’s match.

Rugby’s Netflix star Seb Negri: ‘I represent Italy for those who helped when we lost our home’

15:48 , Jack Rathborn

Sebastian Negri has no interest in mincing his words when it comes to Italy’s performance on the big stage last autumn. “Look, there’s no doubt about it, we let ourselves down at the World Cup,” he admits.

Italian rugby had generally been on the rise under Kieran Crowley – the embarrassment of a 36-game losing streak in the Six Nations was finally ended with that iconic win over Wales in 2022, Australia were beaten in a Test match later that year and they came agonisingly close to upsetting reigning grand slam champions France on the opening weekend of the 2023 Six Nations. The talented group of youngsters that had success together at under-20 level were starting to emerge on the main international stage.

Who is Posolo Tuilagi? Manu’s massive nephew set to make France debut in Six Nations

15:38 , Jack Rathborn

Brace yourselves – another Tuilagi is about to arrive. For 25 years, they’ve been the fearsome first family of Samoan rugby, brothers Freddie, Henry, Alesana, Anitelea and Sanele Vavae all representing their home nation; Manu becoming an England star.

Now it is time to meet the next generation. Posolo Tuilagi will make his France debut in their Six Nations opener against Ireland, the hulking lock considered a rising star. Still a teenager, Posolo remains eligible for France’s Under 20s, but has already featured prominently in two Top 14 seasons for Perpignan, the club at which father Henry ended his professional playing career.

Born in Samoa, Posolo has been in France since he was three and made his professional debut for Les Sang et Or in September 2022. Weighing nearly 150kg, his stature made him an immediate stand-out, but Tuilagi combines his natural size advantage with the skill that has powered him into the international picture so soon.

Ireland-France clash not a Six Nations title decider, says Peter O’Mahony

15:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Ireland skipper Peter O’Mahony has dismissed suggestions Friday’s “colossal” Guinness Six Nations curtain-raiser against France will be an early title decider.

Andy Farrell’s men will run out in Marseille as reigning Grand Slam champions on the back of a decisive 32-19 round-two win over the French last February in Dublin.

Les Bleus, who are the pre-tournament favourites this year, completed a championship clean sweep in 2022 following a crucial 30-24 victory over Ireland in Paris.

Munster flanker O’Mahony, who has taken the captaincy from the retired Johnny Sexton, played down talk of silverware once again being decided by the fixture ahead of a mouth-watering opening evening at Stade Velodrome.

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

14:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There are plenty of tasty courses to come in this Six Nations but France vs Ireland is no ordinary appetiser.

Andy Farrell wants Ireland to be courageous in Six Nations opener against France

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Andy Farrell has urged Ireland to be courageous when they take on formidable pre-tournament favourites France in a “mouth-watering” Guinness Six Nations curtain-raiser.

The reigning Grand Slam champions are seeking to return to winning ways on Friday evening in Marseille following an agonising 28-24 World Cup quarter-final exit to New Zealand.

Although Les Bleus are without star man Antoine Dupont for this year’s championship, Ireland’s title defence in the post-Johnny Sexton era could not have begun with a tougher fixture.

Six Nations pundits and commentators

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The BBC and ITV will again share coverage of the Six Nations, with the two free-to-air broadcasters in the penultimate year of their combined deal. One prominent pundit has stepped away since the World Cup, but otherwise there is a familiar look to the broadcasting teams.

Six new faces to watch during the Six Nations

14:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nolann Le Garrec is one of the new faces that we’ve picked out as a potential breakthrough star of the competition. Who else could be set to make a name for themselves?

Fabien Galthie insists France must adapt to life without star man Antoine Dupont

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Fabien Galthie says France must learn to play without star man Antoine Dupont and has challenged Maxime Lucu to fill the void ahead of their Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Toulouse scrum-half Dupont is a major absentee for the championship as he focuses on his country’s sevens squad for this year’s Paris Olympics.

Understudy Lucu will wear Les Bleus’ number nine shirt for Friday evening’s curtain-raiser in Marseille, with uncapped Racing 92 player Nolann Le Garrec, 21, providing cover from the bench.

Six Nations referees: Who are the match officials for the tournament?

13:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Barnes has been followed into retirement by fellow veteran ref Jaco Peyper, leaving an opportunity for new officials to step up. Here’s a look at the full panel for the tournament and who will be taking charge of each game:

Abuse of officials and players at Rugby World Cup sparks legal action

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

World Rugby has revealed legal action is being taken after match officials and players suffered online abuse during the 2023 World Cup.

One individual in Australia has been charged for online abuse, cases in other jurisdictions are pending – including France, New Zealand the UK – and 1,600 social media accounts have been reported to platforms for breach of their community guidelines.

England’s Wayne Barnes announced his retirement five days after refereeing the Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, with his wife Polly revealing that he had received death threats while at the tournament in France and had suffered such abuse many times.

Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Danny Cipriani has retired from professional rugby and declared it a “sobering but also freeing moment”.

The 16-times capped England outside-half had not played since 2022 and was “semi-retired”.

But the 36-year-old has now officially called time on a colourful career that included two spells at Wasps as well as stints at Melbourne Rebels, Sale, Gloucester and Bath.

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

Most looking forward to

LB: The first Six Nations of a new World Cup cycle always feels like a fresh start as new coaches, captains and players get to make their mark. I am fascinated to see how Italy get on under a new coach, how Wales, England and Ireland replace a talismanic fly-half, how France cope sans the best player in the world and how Scotland’s new co-captains help them bounce back from World Cup heartache. The possibilities are excitingly endless.

HLC: I must admit that the prospect of a return to Marseille didn’t immediately appeal when looking at the itinerary for this championship, the city’s rougher edges becoming more and more apparent as the fortnight I spent there during the World Cup wore on. But France vs Ireland is one heck of an opening game – the Stade Velodrome is a majestic arena that should be jumping with a home side to roar on, featuring two nations still hurting from their World Cup heartbreak and desperate to right a few wrongs.

England must make Twickenham a horrible place to visit – Jamie George

13:05 , Jack Rathborn

Jamie George insists England are determined to make Twickenham a “horrible” place for opponents to visit while also reassuring fans that their intent is to score more tries.

England open their Six Nations against Italy in Rome on Saturday but George, their captain for the tournament, believes it is the home fixtures against Wales and Ireland that provide crucial opportunities to reconnect with fans.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has highlighted a win ratio of only 50 per cent from the past six Championships as evidence of significant underachievement and George is keen for that to be addressed with a flourish.

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

12:50 , Jack Rathborn

Top try-scorer

LB: Damian Penaud is the safest, and probably most sensible, bet here as the best winger in world rugby but Tommy Freeman has been electric for a Northampton Saints side that have lit up the Gallagher Premiership. He’s a fine finisher and should get first crack at England’s No 11 jersey, when he’ll look to make an impact against an Italy side that may still be unsure of themselves under new coach Quesada. Make hay in Rome and he’ll have an early lead in the try-scoring stakes.

HLC: Ever a difficult category to forecast, with fitness and fluency tough to maintain across a gruelling tournament, But James Lowe will take on extra responsibility in Ireland’s backline with Mack Hansen absent, and a post-World Cup period of rehabilitation might leave him fresher than some others. As an outside bet, Jamie George is going to play a lot of minutes for an England side that may like a maul or two.

5 talking points before Wales face Scotland in Guinness Six Nations opener

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

Home sweet home for Wales

When it comes to making home advantage count in the Six Nations, Wales have repeatedly delivered against Scotland. It is 22 years since the Scots triumphed in Cardiff, a 27-22 victory secured through stoppage-time penalties kicked by Brendan Laney and Duncan Hodge. Current Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was the fly-half that April afternoon, with hooker Gordon Bulloch scoring two tries, but it has been a tale of woe since then.

Eleven successive defeats – nine Six Nations games, one World Cup warm-up and an autumn Test – unfolded at an average scoreline of 29-14. Scotland did claim a Six Nations win on Welsh soil four years ago during the coronavirus pandemic, but that match was staged in Llanelli behind closed doors.

Flying Finn to fire Scots?

Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is one of world rugby’s genuine box-office talents, and a Six Nations tournament that will not see the likes of star names Antoine Dupont, Louis Rees-Zammit and potentially Marcus Smith this season needs Russell firing on all cylinders. The 31-year-old captains Scotland on Saturday, and he can be expected to relish that responsibility.

Russell lines up on the post-World Cup international stage after producing some command performances for his new club Bath in domestic and European arenas, with the west country club challenging for Premiership and Champions Cup honours. If he hits top form, Scotland will flourish.

Wales and Scotland meet in a Guinness Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Italy forced into changes ahead of England opener

12:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A bit of unwelcome news from the Italian camp, with two late alterations to the side named to face England in Rome tomorrow. Ange Capuozzo has come down with a bout of sickness and drops out of the starting side, while bench lock Edoardo Iachizzi is dealing with shoulder soreness.

Lorenzo Pani takes Capuozzo’s place on the right wing, with Federico Mori and Alessandro Izekor brought on to the bench. Izekor would make his debut if he gets on - look out for the Benetton back-rower, who is a real talent.

England braced for Marcus Smith update amid fears he may miss entire Six Nations

12:25 , Jack Rathborn

England have revealed Marcus Smith could miss the entire Guinness Six Nations because of the calf injury that has ruled him of at least Saturday’s opener against Italy and Wales a week later.

A clearer picture over Smith’s fitness will emerge next week, but in the meantime veteran George Ford has been installed at fly-half for the Stadio Olimpico showdown with Fin Smith deputising from the bench.

Fin Smith is one of five uncapped players in the matchday 23 and should all of them get time on the field, it will be the highest number of new caps awarded in a single match since Stuart Lancaster’s first game in charge in 2012.

England’s ‘authentic’ leader fronts Six Nations plan to replace Owen Farrell

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

It is to two of Owen Farrell’s closest colleagues that England turn as they begin life without their long-time leader. It is a mark of the fly half’s centrality within English rugby that he has dominated the build-up to this Six Nations even in absentia, the whys and wherefores that followed the announcement of an international sabbatical replaced soon enough by the speculation, confirmation and ramifications of Farrell’s impending move to Racing 92.

The post-Owen era starts in Rome on Saturday as England begin a Six Nations for which they will harbour high hopes. The talk in camp over the last fortnight has been about building on the firm foundations built in France, England exiting the World Cup with a belief and buoyancy seldom sighted in the four years that preceded it.

Into the breach step Jamie George and George Ford, their rugby lives spent so often in their great mate’s shadow but now with new opportunity in his absence. New skipper George is just about Farrell’s most-trusted rugby chum, the pair first encountering one another at a Hertfordshire Under-14s trial and inseparable on a rugby pitch since, the most gilded of the academy crop who became Saracens’ golden generation. It is with great pride that the hooker steps into Farrell’s shoes, a passionate England fan realising the dream of a lifetime as his country’s rugby figurehead.

Zombie: Why Ireland’s rugby anthem is causing controversy

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Ireland‘s rugby fans have adopted the Cranberries’ 1994 hit ‘Zombie’ as an unofficial anthem – firstly at last year’s Rugby World Cup and likely at this spring’s Six Nations – but that decision has caused controversy.

During the World Cup, where Ireland topped their group before agonisingly losing a thrilling quarter-final to New Zealand as their unwanted record of never winning a knockout match at the tournament continued, ‘Zombie would blast out of stadium PA systems following the full-time whistle.

This is what happened following their brilliant 13-8 win over reigning champions South Africa in the pool stage of the tournament, as fans sung along with the anthem to create a spine-tingling moment.

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

11:35 , Jack Rathborn

Breakthrough star

LB: If Chandler Cunningham-South or Ethan Roots get a run-out for England, they can cause serious damage with their destructive ball-carrying, but it’s another back row, Scotland’s Andy Christie, who I’m backing to make an impact. The Saracens star has a handful of international caps but missed the World Cup with a broken arm and is only now getting back to his best. There’s competition in Scotland’s back row but Christie is a powerful carrier, expert chop-tackler and his string of man-of-the-match displays for Sarries show the impact he can have.

HLC: Emmanuel Meafou. An injury looks likely to delay Meafou’s long-awaited France debut, but the giant second row is already one of the best players in Europe and should boost Fabien Galthie’s tight five when back fit. Dextrous, dynamic and destructive, Meafou is a mountain of a man but it is his softer touches that stand out, a fine offloading game supported by real breakdown acumen.

Gregor Townsend happy to deny Wales advantage by keeping stadium roof open

11:20 , Jack Rathborn

Gregor Townsend has defended Scotland’s decision to keep the Principality Stadium roof open for their Guinness Six Nations opener in Cardiff.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland called the decision “disappointing”, saying it would impact upon the atmosphere and noise in the 74,500-capacity stadium.

Tournament regulations say both sides must agree to have the roof closed.

Scotland head coach Townsend said: “I thought we had 48 hours to decide, but they said on Wednesday you have to come to a decision.

Gregor Townsend happy to deny Wales advantage by keeping stadium roof open

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

11:05 , Jack Rathborn

Player of the tournament

LB: Hugo Keenan can cement his spot as the best fullback in the world with another dominant championship but it’s another Ireland star, No 8 Caelan Doris who can have the biggest impact for the team I’ve picked to win the tournament. With Antoine Dupont, the man who has been the official player of the championship for three of the past four years, missing this time around, the opportunity is there for a world-class, game-destroying presence such as Doris to jackal, carry and pass his way to the award.

HLC: If England do secure a surprise crown, Maro Itoje will have been at the heart of it. The lock has been back to somewhere near his best for Saracens this season after an excellent, if under-the-radar, World Cup. Additional leadership responsibilities should suit a player who, at 29, looks set to peak again.

Six Nations 2024 schedule in full: Fixtures, kick-off times and results

10:50 , Jack Rathborn

The Six Nations returns with Ireland hoping to defend their Grand Slam crown as they open up their campaign against France.

The start of a new cycle has seen significant change in the six competing unions since a thrilling Rugby World Cup in France.

England, Ireland, Wales and France are all likely to have new captains at the helm, while Italy begin life under Gonzalo Quesada after a post-tournament coaching changes.

Scotland will be hoping to build on a third-placed finish a year ago in what looks to be an open edition of one of rugby’s most storied championships.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Six Nations 2024 predictions: Winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more

10:41 , Jack Rathborn

Winner

Luke Baker: The Six Nations could be all over after just 80 minutes of play... Of course, this is an exaggeration but France v Ireland on the opening night, Friday 2 February, in Marseille sees the two best teams going head to head to kick off the competition. The previous two editions of the Six Nations have seen the winner of this game lift the trophy, while the loser has ultimately finished second with an otherwise perfect record and it’s up to the other four countries to show us this won’t just happen again. Les Bleus (Antoine Dupont) and the men in green (Johnny Sexton) have both lost their talisman since the World Cup but their squads are still a cut above the rest, even with those questions to answer. The home side normally wins this fixture, yet France’s injury worries lead me to believe that the relentless green machine Andy Farrell has created can nab a win on the road en route to the title.

Harry Latham-Coyle: The opening game feels like a de facto decider, but I’ve got a sneaking suspicion that England might just nick it. It’s a kind start for Steve Borthwick’s side, who should take care of business in Rome and against Wales at Twickenham, while it feels like they are overdue a positive Calcutta Cup performance. That would give them belief and bite heading into an encounter with Ireland and a trip to Lyon – win one of the two and secure a bonus point in the other, and that might be enough.

How Ireland can cure World Cup hangover and fill Johnny Sexton void

10:27 , Jack Rathborn

The hangover has lasted for four months, fractured snapshots of those Parisian nights coming crashing back into heads still aching with the foggy recollections of a golden chance missed.

For France and Ireland, the tales of the autumn were strikingly similar, so close; so far – two World Cup adventures set up for success prematurely ended by a single score. A bounce of a ball, a flip of a coin, a perfectly timed Cheslin Kolbe charge-down or Sam Whitelock jackal: for a third men’s World Cup in a row, France and Ireland’s final fortnight was spent as spectators.

These two were the defining sides of the last World Cup cycle, meticulously constructing a contender in the hopes of ending their tournament hoodoo. France coach Fabien Galthie and Andy Farrell, his Irish counterpart, identified areas in need of improvement and duly improved them, bringing through key personnel and developing depth. They entered, and exited, the World Cup with few apparent weaknesses; either would have been a worthy winner.

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity for all – but one certainty remains

10:26 , Jack Rathborn

Perhaps not since the Springtime of the Peoples in 1848 has this time of year promised such significant change across Europe. The Six Nations arrives with transformative winds blowing; never before has this tournament been defined as much by those absent as present.

The start of a new World Cup cycle is always a time of recasting but this has been a dramatic winter of abdications and coronations. Five of the six competing nations will be under new captains, Jamie George, Peter O’Mahony, Finn Russell and Gregory Alldritt are familiar faces; Dafydd Jenkins and Rory Darge rather less so.

Four of the fly halves who ended last year’s competition as their nation’s first-choice option are absent. In the past year, the record men’s cap-holders for England, Wales and Italy have entered international retirement, and several more centurions have laid down their shields.

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity – but one certainty remains