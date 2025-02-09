Six Nations 2025: Fixtures, results, TV coverage and latest odds

Miserable run: Scotland fell to an 11th straight defeat against Ireland (AFP via Getty Images)

The Six Nations served up more thrilling action on the second weekend.

Wales have now lost 14 matches on the bounce, after Italy proved too good in a 22-15 win in Rome, before England got themselves back in the title race.

Steve Borthwick’s side kicked their campaign into gear in thrilling fashion, beating France 26-25 on home soil.

It is Ireland, though, who remain on course for a third straight Six Nations title, as they cruised to a 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, leaving only Wales between them and a Triple Crown.

Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results

All times GMT

Round one

Friday, January 31

France 43-0 Wales

Saturday, February 1

Scotland 31-19 Italy

Ireland 27-22 England

Round two

Saturday, February 8

Italy 22-15 Wales

England 26-25 France

Sunday, February 9

Scotland 18-32 Ireland

Round three

Saturday, February 22

Wales vs Ireland (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

England vs Scotland (4:45pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)

Sunday, February 23

Italy vs France (3pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

Round four

Saturday, March 8

Ireland vs France (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)

Scotland vs Wales (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)

Sunday, March 9

England vs Italy (3pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)

Round five

Saturday, March 15

Italy vs Ireland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)

Wales vs England (4:45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)

France vs Scotland (8pm, Stade de France, ITV1)

Six Nations 2025 latest odds

Winner

France: 1/1

Ireland: 13/10

England: 10/1

Scotland: 13/1

Italy: 125/1

Wales: 325/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).