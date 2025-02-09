Six Nations 2025: Fixtures, results, TV coverage and latest odds
The Six Nations served up more thrilling action on the second weekend.
Wales have now lost 14 matches on the bounce, after Italy proved too good in a 22-15 win in Rome, before England got themselves back in the title race.
Steve Borthwick’s side kicked their campaign into gear in thrilling fashion, beating France 26-25 on home soil.
It is Ireland, though, who remain on course for a third straight Six Nations title, as they cruised to a 32-18 win over Scotland at Murrayfield, leaving only Wales between them and a Triple Crown.
Six Nations 2025 fixtures and results
All times GMT
Round one
Friday, January 31
France 43-0 Wales
Saturday, February 1
Scotland 31-19 Italy
Ireland 27-22 England
Round two
Saturday, February 8
Italy 22-15 Wales
England 26-25 France
Sunday, February 9
Scotland 18-32 Ireland
Round three
Saturday, February 22
Wales vs Ireland (2:15pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)
England vs Scotland (4:45pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)
Sunday, February 23
Italy vs France (3pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)
Round four
Saturday, March 8
Ireland vs France (2:15pm, Aviva Stadium, ITV1)
Scotland vs Wales (4:45pm, Murrayfield, BBC One)
Sunday, March 9
England vs Italy (3pm, Allianz Stadium Twickenham, ITV1)
Round five
Saturday, March 15
Italy vs Ireland (2:15pm, Stadio Olimpico, ITV1)
Wales vs England (4:45pm, Principality Stadium, BBC One)
France vs Scotland (8pm, Stade de France, ITV1)
Six Nations 2025 latest odds
Winner
France: 1/1
Ireland: 13/10
England: 10/1
Scotland: 13/1
Italy: 125/1
Wales: 325/1
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).