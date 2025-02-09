Six Nations 2025 schedule in full: Fixtures, results and table

Ireland will be bidding to defend their title (PA Archive)

The Six Nations continues with the best rugby sides in Europe again battling for spring supremacy.

Ireland are out to defend their title after securing a second successive crown last year, though are likely to face tough opposition.

France will hope to bounce back from a disappointing tournament in 2024 as Antoine Dupont returns, while England and Wales are in need of strong campaigns after their autumn misfires.

Could this finally be Scotland’s year with Gregor Townsend’s squad looking as good as ever? Or might an improving Italy finally challenge?

With a British and Irish Lions series on the way, those hoping for selection in Andy Farrell’s squad will be keen to push their case and earn a spot on tour. Here’s everything you need to know.

Six Nations schedule

(All times GMT)

Round one

Round two

Round three

Saturday 22 February: Wales v Ireland - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (2.15pm, BBC)

Saturday 22 February: England v Scotland - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (4.45pm, ITV)

Sunday 23 February: Italy v France - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (3pm, ITV)

Round four

Saturday 8 March: Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin (2.15pm, ITV)

Saturday 8 March: Scotland v Wales - Murrayfield, Edinburgh (4.45pm, BBC)

Sunday 9 March: England v Italy - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (3pm, ITV)

Round five

Saturday 15 March: Italy v Ireland - Stadio Olimpico, Rome (2.15pm, ITV)

Saturday 15 March: Wales v England - Principality Stadium, Cardiff (4.45pm, BBC)

Saturday 15 March: France v Scotland - Stade de France, Paris (8pm, ITV)

Six Nations table

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch every match live on the BBC and ITV, who are in the final year of their joint agreement for the television rights. Live streams will be available via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX.