Six Kings Slam: Dates, schedule and how to watch Nadal, Djokovic and more in Saudi Arabia exhibition

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among the tennis stars on show in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images)

Some of the world’s top male tennis players will be in action at the Six Kings Slam, a new exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

The sextet is headlined by Rafael Nadal, playing one of his final tournaments as he prepares to bow out of the sport after the Davis Cup finals on home soil at the end of November.

The Spaniard and old foe Novak Djokovic have been handed byes through to the semi-final stage of the tournament, with four younger players vying for the chance to face them.

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner continue their developing rivalry, while Holger Rune will hope to deny Carlos Alcaraz a potential final meeting with idol Nadal.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Six Kings Slam?

The Six Kings Slam will be held at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Wednesday 16 October to Saturday 19 October.

What is the format?

The quarter-finals will be held on Wednesday 16 October, with the winner of Medvedev/Sinner taking on Djokovic a day later, when Nadal will also face Rune or Alcaraz. Competitors will then have a rest day, before a final and a third-place play-off on Saturday 19 October.

As it’s a non-ATP-sanctioned event, players will not earn any ranking points. Each of the six participants is guaranteed a minimum prize of $1.5m (£1.15m), though, with the winner will taking home the largest prize in tennis history: $6m (£4.59m).

Schedule

16 October: Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune vs Carlos Alcaraz

17 October: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev or Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal vs Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz

19 October: Third-place match, final

How can I watch it?

The competition will be streamed live on DAZN for free.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.