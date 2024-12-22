Sensational Salah rips Liverpool records to shreds in strangling of Spurs

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah produced another irresistible display for his team - John Sibley /Reuters

Are you not entertained? With a grin, Ange Postecoglou borrowed the famous line from the movie Gladiator following the thrilling midweek win over Manchester United.

But it is one thing putting a team with United’s many evident problems and shortcomings to the sword in the Carabao Cup and another going into the arena nose-to-nose up against would-be title winners.

Liverpool have the imperious touch of champions and there was only one Maximus on this display. Only one gladiator. Only one winner. It was, as so often, Mohamed Salah who tore Tottenham apart with two more goals and two more assists. He almost scored three times in the opening 10 minutes, hitting the crossbar, and was just about unstoppable throughout. He strikes fear.

Salah adds weight to his contract demands with his second, and Liverpool’s fifth, goal - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

It took Salah’s goals total for Liverpool to 229 and that lifted him one ahead of Billy Liddell in the club’s all-time scorers list. Every Liverpool fan should know the significance of that with Salah achieving it in just 373 games – it took Liddell 534 appearances – with only Gordon Hodgson (241 in 377), Roger Hunt (285 in 492) and Ian Rush (346 in 660) ahead of him in that storied list.

To put his contribution in a wider context in the Premier League era, Salah also became the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a single season (13 goals and 11 assists). He is, quite frankly, a phenomenon.

There is time for another statistic. In terms of overall goal contributions, in all competitions, Salah has an astonishing 33 in this campaign already. The next highest? Bukayo Saka with 22. The Egyptian really is in a league of his own.

Salah’s contract situation, with his current deal running out next June, has been well-discussed but the 32-year-old could do well to take a leaf out of Kevin De Bruyne’s playbook when it comes to negotiations. With his last deal at Manchester City, which also expires at the end of this campaign, De Bruyne brought up the data to reinforce his worth. Salah can simply say to Liverpool: “look at my numbers. Look at the facts”.

And so with Chelsea drawing away at Everton, Liverpool opened up a four-point lead at the top of the table – with a game in hand. And it was almost too easy at times. It has been a masterful first-half of the campaign from new head coach Arne Slot who has marshalled his resources superbly although he was annoyed at how, at 5-1 up, Liverpool gave away two goals to give Spurs some gloss of a revival even if it was never really going to happen.

In truth the final scoreline flattered them and there were more stats to back up that beyond the obvious evidence of watching the game. Liverpool’s XG – expected goals – was 4.55, one of the highest ever recorded, to Spurs’ 1.25 and they had 24 shots to nine. Frankly they should have won even more convincingly even if this was the first time they had scored six this season and their highest goals total in the league since knocking seven past United in March last year.

Dominik Szoboszlai delivered a dynamic display and also got on the scoresheet - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Back to Slot and he made seven changes from Liverpool’s own League Cup win over Southampton and reaped the reward of resting players. Salah was among those left behind on Merseyside as was Luis Díaz who opened the scoring with a header from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. Both fizzed around the pitch.

Those two attackers grabbed the plaudits but there was also a hugely dynamic display from midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai who drove Liverpool forward, who was also among the goals and assists and who was also left out against Southampton.

It has been faultless management from Slot who has that lovely ability to compliment his players while upbraiding them.

Yes, he said it was probably the best away performance of the campaign so far. But, no, he did not like how his team stopped running once they went four goals in front. And with such a navigation of praise and criticism are champions made.

Liverpool took a grip and almost from kick-off Spurs were being slowly strangled. They have the mitigation of an extensive injury list but they were being picked off and it felt only a matter of time before Liverpool scored. And scored again.

There must be sympathy for Ange Postecoglou, especially given how bravely he continues to demand his team play, but it does lead to criticism of its own. They give up simple goals at times and so it proved.

By half-time it was 3-1 with another header, this time by Alexis Mac Allister, and a Szoboszlai finish after a devastating breakaway. Before that James Maddison had scored smartly from 19 yards following a mistake by Mac Allister when he was dispossessed by the impressive Dejan Kulusevski.

There would be no way back for Spurs and the speed with which Liverpool pour forward is similar to how they played in their pomp under Jürgen Klopp. It is exhilarating, like the Red Arrows surging upfield.

Spurs were overwhelmed for Salah’s first goal. Liverpool countered with Cody Gakpo rapidly exchanging passes with Díaz – and Archie Gray twice desperately cutting the ball out – only for it to fall to Salah who tapped it home. Then they sliced through once more as Szoboszlai outwitted Gray and pulled the ball back to Salah who sidefooted into the net.

Luis Díaz scored Liverpool’s first (pictured) and sixth goals - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The fact Gray, at 18, is playing at centre-half highlights how stretched Spurs are, of course, but no one can deny their spirit – they never take a backward step – and desire to score and they claimed two goals as firstly Kulusevski volleyed in after a fine link-up with Dominic Solanke and then Solanke also guided the ball home from a header by substitute Brennan Johnson.

But it only served to annoy Liverpool as they swiftly bewildered Spurs again for Salah to slip a pass through to Díaz who finished with a powerful angled shot. And with that there was a thumbs-up from Slot who took the pair off. It showed just how ruthless they can be and their work was done. And, yes, we were entertained.

Postecoglou: Tottenham fans may have lost faith in me but I won’t change my ways

Ange Postecoglou said he has accepted that some Tottenham Hotspur fans may have lost patience with him after the chaotic 6-3 defeat at home to Liverpool.

The result left Tottenham 11th in the Premier League table but, despite being under pressure, the head coach declared he would not be changing his ways.

“We are in a difficult situation,” he said with Spurs in the middle of a crippling injury crisis.

“The fans, they should feel the way they need to. They were good today and still supported the players which is important. And who knows maybe some of them understand the situation we are in at the moment. It seems many don’t. I hope they understand what we are trying to build here.”

Asked, once again, about his expansive, brave playing style, Postecoglou added: “Look, I think I have been really, really patient in the last 18 months answering the same questions. If people want to change my approach it won’t change.

“If you want to discount the fact we’re missing a goalkeeper, two centre-backs and left-back and that hasn’t coincided with what we’re doing… I don’t know what to say anymore. I think people make up their mind in their own way. They either think what I’m doing is good or bad, and that’s fine.”

Postecoglou added: “I get that people want me to flick the switch and miraculously change but that won’t happen. It is what it is and people will have to accept there will be challenges along the way.”

Ange Postecoglou admitted the challenge of Liverpool ‘was a bridge too far’ - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

Even so Postecoglou conceded that Spurs were outclassed by the league leaders who were “too good for us”. He said: “It was a difficult day for us obviously and a painful result. Credit to Liverpool they are a very good side, great form, great belief.

“It was a bridge too far for us today. We lacked a bit of energy and the ability to compete with them at the same level.

“The players are not wavering in their commitment in what we are trying to do. Even today in a difficult day I am really proud that they tried to play in the way we want to play.”

Questioned about Spurs’ league position, Postecoglou added: “I think I am being judged. I don’t think people are throwing platitudes at me. All I can do is negotiate us through a difficult period. If you are saying that I am not doing a good job and that I should feel uncomfortable, that is for others to judge.”

Mohamed Salah, who scored twice to move fourth in Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list, said: “It’s great to achieve that at such a big club, but the most important thing is that we won the game. Wherever I am going to end my career I am happy about it.” Asked whether there was an update on his future, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the 32-year-old simply said “no”.

07:08 PM GMT

07:04 PM GMT

Salah: Goal + Assist Machine

After tonight’s goal-fest, it is very much worth mentioning: Salah now leads the Premier League in both goals + assists.

Salah has scored 15 league goals and has made 11 assists.

His 26 goal involvements are nine more than Cole Palmer’s 17, who has the second-most in the league.

The 32 year old has scored and assisted in seven different league games for Liverpool this season — the joint-most by a player in a single campaign.

06:47 PM GMT

Ange-ball guarantees goals

06:45 PM GMT

Another record broken by Salah

06:42 PM GMT

Mohamed Salah post-match comments

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, speaking to Sky Sports post-match: “We were quite good in front, but defensively we need to improve as a team.

“It was quite a good result, but hopefully we just keep going.”

On becoming the first Premier League player to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in a season before Christmas, he said: “I didn’t think about it before the game, but I’m glad I done it. It’s something that makes me happy and proud.”

On becoming Liverpool’s fourth-highest all time goalscorer, he said: “ This is such a big club, but I’m just glad we got the win. Whatever [goals] I’m going to end my career with, I’m happy.”

06:36 PM GMT

Liverpool top at Christmas again.

Liverpool are now four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

This is the seventh time the club have been led the Premier League at Christmas.

However, only once in the previous six instances did they go on to win the title.

Can Arne Slot manage to clinch another Premier League title after such a tremendous start to the season?

06:28 PM GMT

Slot taking the top six tests by storm

06:24 PM GMT

Full time: Tottenham 3 Liverpool 6

Arne Slot’s men have annihilated Tottenham in north London to cement their position as the top team at Christmas.

Let’s not forget: These two teams will play two more times in the next two months in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

06:17 PM GMT

87 mins: Tottenham 3 Liverpool 6

Now Tottenham almost get a fourth goal but Alisson gets down well to save Johnson’s low shot before the ball is hurriedly cleared away.

06:14 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 3 Liverpool 6 (Diaz)

Diaz second goal - Spurs

My eyes are reeling with all these goals flying into the net at both ends!

It’s now 6-3 to Liverpool.

The away side work the ball well towards the right hand side of the box, where Luis Diaz is primed and ready to drive the ball past Forster’s outstretched leg.

06:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 3 Liverpool 5 (Solanke)

Solanke goal vs Liverpool

This match is totally absurd! And Tottenham have their third through Dominic Solanke’s half-volley.

A cross from the left is floated onto Brennan Johnson’s head, who guides the ball across goal before Solanke stooped low to steer the bouncing ball past Alisson.

06:09 PM GMT

79 mins: Tottenham 2 Liverpool 5

Alexander-Arnold once again curls a menacing cross from the right, but Szoboszlai cannot keep his header down as the Hungarian is unable to meet the ball at a suitable height.

06:06 PM GMT

76 mins: Tottenham 2 Liverpool 5

Tottenham’s high line is the gift that keeps on giving for Liverpool’s attackers, and Luis Diaz is put through on goal by Diogo Jota.

The Colombian forward attempts a lob that sails over Forster’s head but does not go underneath the bar, instead landing on the roof of the net.

06:01 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 2 Liverpool 5 (Kulusevski)

Tottenham will not lay down in this contest and have pulled back a goal with Kulusevski volleying past Alisson after Son’s dinked pass.

And it would not be a surprise if there were still more goals in this match!

05:58 PM GMT

Another milestone for Salah

Salah’s two goals in this half now moves him into fourth place on the list of Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers.

05:56 PM GMT

67 mins: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 5

Tottenham are still posing a threat going forward, with Kulusevski jinking in the penalty area and working enough space to fire a shot wide that is then put behind by Alexander-Arnold for a corner.

05:52 PM GMT

62 mins: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 5

Liverpool are just mauling Tottenham at this point.

They almost have a sixth when Alexander-Arnold unleashes a long-range piledriver from 30 yards, but Forster leaps through the air and palms the ball away for a corner.

05:50 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Liverpool 5 (Salah)

Salah second goal - Tottenha,

Liverpool are just dissecting Tottenham at will in this contest. Salah taps in his second after Gakpo squares the ball for the Egyptian.

05:47 PM GMT

57 mins: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 4

It could and should have been five for Liverpool. Allisson’s searching long ball flies over Tottenham’s backline and puts Szoboszlai through on goal.

The Hungarian rounds Forster but can only hook his effort into the side netting.

05:44 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Liverpool 4 (Salah)

Salah first goal - Tottenham

Liverpool are rampant in north London, launching a blistering counter attack that sets Luis Diaz in motion across the pitch.

He slips in Gakpo on the left who plays a ball across goal that just evades Szoboszlai but Salah is on hand to smash the loose ball into the net.

05:40 PM GMT

49 mins: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 3

As this second half has started, Liverpool have applied a ferocious press on Tottenham’s defence, denying their opponents any opportunities to play out from the back.

Arne Slot’s men are keen to build on an impressive first half showing.

05:36 PM GMT

View from Tottenham

The way Tottenham are heading, there will be more than a few rumblings of discontent by the time this match is finished. Already stewards have been seen popping “Levy Out” balloons brought by protestors enraged by what they perceive as chief executive Daniel Levy’s preoccupation with using the club more as an NFL-friendly franchise than a serious football institution.



No sooner have their team re-established a foothold in this game, courtesy of James Maddison’s curling finish, than Liverpool restore a two-goal cushion through the deftest interplay between Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the Hungarian guiding the ball between Fraser Forster’s legs. Even in this shimmering stadium, the atmosphere feels funereal.

05:34 PM GMT

Second half begins

The second half is now underway, as Liverpool look to head into Christmas in style.

05:30 PM GMT

Some revealing Tottenham stats

Tottenham Hotspur have scored 19 first half goals in 17 games, the most in the Premier League this season.

They have conceded seven goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half. Only Ipswich and Southampton have let in more across the league this campaign.

Tottenham have conceded the opening goal in 14 different Premier League home games in 2024; the joint-most ever by a team within a calendar year in the competition (alongside Crystal Palace in 2017, Ipswich and Tottenham in 1994).

05:22 PM GMT

Salah breaks new ground before Christmas

05:19 PM GMT

Half time: Tottenham 1 Liverpool 3

Liverpool head into the break with a 3-1 lead that does not flatter them in the slightest.

05:17 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai)

Szoboszlai goal

And just like that, Liverpool have restored their two-goal lead and Szoboszlai gets their third right before half time.

Mo Salah runs at the heart of Tottenham’s defence and slips in Szoboszlai, who slots the ball through Forster’s legs and strengthen his side’s lead before the interval.

05:13 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 1 Liverpool 2 (Maddison)

Maddison finish

James Maddison has halved the deficit for Tottenham and the home side are not going down without a fight!

Moments after Pape Sarr’s half volley was held by Allisson, Liverpool lose the ball in midfield when Mac Allister is caught in possession before Maddison strokes the ball into the bottom right corner to give Tottenham a lifeline.

05:08 PM GMT

Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2 (MacAllister)

Mac Allister header

Liverpool are putting Tottenham to the sword and now have their second goal, thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s header.

Andy Robertson dinks a ball into the penalty area, and Szoboszlai heads the ball into the air before Mac Allister beats the onrushing Forster to the ball to nod the away side further ahead.

05:06 PM GMT

34 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 1

Tottenham thought they found a way behind Liverpool’s backline when a quick free kick is launched into Son’s path. The referee, however blows for the set piece to be retaken to the frustration of the South Korean.

05:03 PM GMT

05:02 PM GMT

View from Tottenham

Bend it like Trent. It does not quite have the same ring to it as ‘Bend it like Beckham’ but no Premier League player delivers a cross with as much accuracy as Trent Alexander-Arnold. And probably no-one has done since David Beckham.



Liverpool fully deserve their lead. What was with the ‘shoe-shine’ celebration as goalscorer Luis Diaz pretended to clean Alexander-Arnold’s boots?

04:59 PM GMT

28 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 1

Diaz almost doubles his tally for the day, firing a low shot from the edge of the box that is well held by Forster.

Tottenham look flustered and concede a free kick from around 35 yards from goal when Maddison brings down Gravenberch.

A series of dangerous crosses are slung into the box but the home side manage to clear their lines.

04:55 PM GMT

GOAL! Tottenham 0 Liverpool 1 (Diaz)

Diaz header

Liverpool finally take the lead, and Alexander-Arnold has provided an outrageously good assist for Luis Diaz.

The right-back gets his head up and whips in a glorious cross from the right that is graciouly met by Diaz, who cranes his neck to plant a thumping header past Forster.

04:53 PM GMT

21 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Boos are ringing around the stadium from the home supporters, after Heung min Son is brought down on the left hand side of the pitch by Dominik Szoboszlai’s challenge but no foul is given.

04:50 PM GMT

18 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have Tottenham on the ropes now, and Mo Salah is in his groove.

First, the Egyptian has two efforts blocked in quick succession by Djed Spence before he skates down the right hand side and fizzes a strike that rattles the bar.

04:48 PM GMT

15 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Alexander Arnold plays a beautiful crossfield pass into Luis Diaz, who cuts inside from the left and plays the ball into Gakpo, whose shot balloons over the bar.



Moments later, Tottenham’s crossfield ball of their own finds Kulusevski on the right hand side who plays the ball to Sarr at the edge of the box, who then hit the ball wide from 25 yards.

04:43 PM GMT

10 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have had a great chance to break the deadlock when a divine floated ball from Alexander-Arnold finds Salah in the box. The Egyptian’s prodded shot is saved by Forster before Szoboszlai’s follow up shot is blocked.

04:41 PM GMT

9 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Tottenham are gaining a foothold in this match and a nice spell of possession in the final third leads to a deflected cross finding James Maddison on the left hand side.

He is nudged in the back by Alexander-Arnold but the home side do not get the decision from the referee.

04:38 PM GMT

View from Tottenham

Despite his blunders against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United on Thursday there were huge cheers from the Tottenham fans when Fraser Forster’s name was read out prior to kick-off.



Less than three minutes in there was stunned silence as the goalkeeper passed the ball straight to Mohamed Salah.



Fortunately for Spurs the Liverpool forward was equally shocked and shot wastefully into the side-netting. I love seeing the ball played out from the back but with some goalkeepers it simply is not worth the risk. Forster is certainly one of them.

04:37 PM GMT

5 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

Liverpool have exerted some early attacking pressure upon Tottenham in these opening stages. Luis Diaz had a shot from the edge of the box that he steered wide of the goal to Tottenham’s relief.

04:34 PM GMT

2 mins: Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0

And Fraser Forster has nearly made Tottenham concede another calamitous goal this week. And surprise, surprise, the 37 year old struggles to play from the back with the ball at his feet.

His feeble pass finds Mohamed Salah, who pounces on the ball but can only fire into the side netting.

04:30 PM GMT

Kick off is here.

The trumpets are blaring within the stadium, as the home crowd heartily sing their anthem: “When the Spurs Go Marching In”

And the match is finally underway!

04:27 PM GMT

Kick off approaches

Kick off is less than five minutes away, and the teams are in the tunnel.

The music is pumping through the speakers in the stadium, and there is a spellbinding light show taking place inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The stage is being set for a spectacular match between these two front-footed teams...

04:24 PM GMT

Some stats to whet your appetite...

Liverpool have only lost two of their last 23 Premier League meetings against Tottenham (W15 D6). They have also scored in their previous 17 league games against the north London side.

No fixture has seen more 90th minute winning goals in Premier League history than Tottenham v Liverpool (6).

Tottenham have lost nine of their last 11 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table, with both exceptions coming away against Manchester City (2-2 in August 2019, 3-2 in February 2022). They’ve lost all five home games in this run.

Tottenham have kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 Premier League home games, a 4-0 win against Everton earlier this season. They’re winless in their last three at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (D1 L2), last having a longer run without a home win in November/December 2013 (4).

Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of games than any other side in the Premier League this season (9), with five of those coming in their last two games.

04:10 PM GMT

04:04 PM GMT

Squid Game guards at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Squid Game guards roam Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

03:57 PM GMT

Spurs supporters protest against ENIC and Daniel Levy

Spurs supporters protest against ENIC and Daniel Levy - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

03:51 PM GMT

03:44 PM GMT

03:39 PM GMT

Teams in black and white

Tottenham

Forster; Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Maddison, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke.

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear.

Liverpool

Alisson; Gomez, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni.

03:33 PM GMT

03:29 PM GMT

03:21 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

The Reds to take on Spurs 👊🔴 #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2024

03:20 PM GMT

Tottenham team news

02:03 PM GMT

Slot on Chelsea: ‘If you spend £1.2bn there is a possibility to be successful!’

Arne Slot has joked that he might use big-spending Chelsea’s emergence as Premier League title contenders to persuade Liverpool’s owners to splash the cash in the January transfer window.

Chelsea will move to the top of the table for a few hours if they win at Everton on Sunday and will stay there if Liverpool fail to beat Tottenham later in the afternoon.

The Merseyside club, who are owned by John Henry’s Fenway Sports Group, spent only £12 million last summer on former Juventus striker Federico Chiesa, who has hardly played because of injury, whereas Chelsea have spent more than £1 billion under Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly.

Yet Slot is happy with the squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp and seems unlikely to move into the market in the January transfer window to boost Liverpool’s title hopes. Klopp did not spend significantly in the summer before Liverpool’s 2019-20 title-winning season and Slot thinks that might influence the owners.

“Bringing players in is always a process about making the smart decision,” said Slot. “If it’s true what you say [that Klopp didn’t invest much in the summer of 2019], maybe the owners might think, ‘OK, the best thing is to bring no players in’.

“Maybe I should be happy with how well Chelsea is doing at the moment, then I can tell the owners, ‘Yeah, but if you spend £1.2 billion there is also a possibility to be successful!’.

“There is not only one way and that is what makes this league table interesting. There is one team [Liverpool] who didn’t do anything in the summer except sign Chiesa, who hasn’t played a lot yet, and one team which spent [heavily] and is also successful.

“It’s also an identity to first look at your players and your academy and see what that brings. That makes football such an entertaining world that you can be successful in different ways.”

Liverpool go to Spurs with Slot warning they need to win more away games against the bigger clubs to strengthen their title bid. Last season they won only one away fixture against the clubs that finished in the top eight.

“If you want to win this league, you need a lot of points,” said Slot. “And there are so many strong teams in this competition that once in a while you need to win a difficult away game as well. We’ve won a couple of difficult away games against Crystal Palace and Wolves but it’s fair to say that the away games against the top-six or top-eight teams are even more difficult.

“You don’t have to win them all, but you certainly need a few good results in these games.”

He is wary of the intensity of Tottenham’s high press, saying: “If there’s one team that comes to my mind when I talk about intensity, it’s definitely Tottenham. What an incredible, aggressive style of play and pressing and the strikers work incredibly hard without the ball.

“We have to be really, really intense if we want to have any chance of getting a good result.”