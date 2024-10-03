Six changes for Scotland against Japan

Lisa Thomson returns to the Scotland XV [SNS]

Scotland have made six personnel changes and one positional alteration for Saturday's second WXV2 match against Japan in South Africa (13:00 BST).

Meryl Smith moves from inside to outside centre as Lisa Thomson comes into the side and Emma Orr drops to the bench, while Rhona Lloyd replaces Coreen Grant on the wing.

Leah Bartlett takes over from the benched Anne Young at loosehead and Louise McMillan is in for Fiona McIntosh in the second row.

In the back row, Alex Stewart and Jade Konkel join captain Rachel Malcolm as Evie Gallagher drops to the bench and Rachel McLachlan misses out.

Lock Eva Donaldson comes into the squad as one of the replacements.

Bryan Easson's Scots opened their defence of the title with a 19-0 defeat of Italy on Saturday and will also face Australia in Cape Town.

"We’ve been really lucky with this group over the past two or three years, we’ve grown the depth of the squad and that's really pushing everybody to be better," said head coach Easson.

"We've got a strong bench. Knowing how we’ve played against Japan previously, knowing how tight it has been in the earlier stages of games, we know we've got some real talent to bring off the bench as well so it’s more of a tactical plan than a freshen up.

"It’s important that we are strategically smart in how we want to play the game. The playing conditions last week were akin to a Scottish winter's day, it's to be 32 degrees this weekend.

"It'll be easier to attack this weekend with a drier ball, it will be a fast game, but we are excited at how we are defending and have real confidence around how we are attacking."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie, Rhona Lloyd, Meryl Smith, Lisa Thomson, Francesca McGhie, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Louise McMillan, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Alex Stewart, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Elis Martin, Anne Young, Lisa Cockburn, Eva Donaldson, Evie Gallagher, Leia Brebner-Holden, Emma Orr, Lucia Scott.