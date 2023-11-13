Sir Bobby Charlton funeral: Thousands bid farewell to England and Manchester United legend

(PA)

Thousands of fans have lined the streets to say an emotional final farewell to English football icon Sir Bobby Charlton.

The England and Manchester United legend, who died last month at the age of 86, is being laid to rest on Monday with more than 1,000 people expected to attend the 1966 World Cup winner's funeral at Manchester Cathedral.

Before that private service, the funeral cortege made its way to Old Trafford, where scores of fans turned out to say their own goodbyes to an all-time great.

The cortege passed through a guard of honour comprising members of the club's Under-18 and Under-21 squads and past the statue the club legend shares with Denis Law and George Best outside the ground as the hundreds in attendance applauded.

The funeral procession goes past Old Trafford. (Getty Images)

The hearse then set off for the cathedral via the A56, Trinity Way, Chapel Street and Victoria Bridge.

United great Sir Alex Ferguson lead the arrivals at the cathedral, joined by former United chief executives David Gill and Ed Woodward, current CEO Richard Arnold and former player and coach Paddy Crerand.

Brian Kidd, a team-mate of Sir Bobby's when United won the European Cup in 1968, followed soon after, along with present and past United stars such as Paul Scholes, Roy Keane and Harry Maguire. England manager Gareth Southgate was also in attendance with Premier League chief Richard Scudamore and EFL chief Rick Parry.

Prince William arrives at Manchester Cathedral (AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, also attended.

