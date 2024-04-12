The Simple Ratio To Follow When Making Cream Cheese Frosting

cream cheese frosting being whipped - Jaime Shelbert/Tasting Table

Once you learn how easy it is to make your own delicious frosting at home, you'll never buy the stuff in containers again. The key to making a perfect cream cheese frosting is using the correct ratio of cream cheese to butter. Tasting Table recipe developer Jaime Shelbert uses a two-to-one ratio of butter and cream cheese in her classic cream cheese frosting recipe. With such a simple ratio, Shelbert claims the frosting "turns out perfect every time."

A two-to-one ratio means that for every two ounces of cream cheese, you'll use one ounce of butter. Since Shelbert's recipe calls for eight ounces of cream cheese, you'll use four ounces of butter, which is conveniently equivalent to their typical packaged quantities. This ratio results in a creamy, smooth frosting that's easier to spread over your baked goods. For extra smooth frosting, be sure your cream cheese and butter are softened properly before mixing. Shelbert's recipe notes that as you're mixing the frosting, as soon as you see it come together, stop mixing. It's important not to overmix, or you risk the cream cheese becoming sticky and difficult to use.

Read more: 30 Types Of Cake, Explained

What To Use Cream Cheese Frosting On

butter and cream cheese in bowl - Jaime Shelbert/Tasting Table

Sherbert offers several ideas for how to use her tangy, decadent frosting. Of course, you can do classic cream cheese frosting pairings such as orangey carrot cake, red velvet cupcakes, and homemade cinnamon rolls. Bready desserts like cinnamon rolls or french toast do well with this thicker, richer frosting. Cream cheese frosting works well with baked goods that are a little denser since the frosting can hold up to the texture and flavors of these kinds of treats.

Cream cheese frosting also has some less conventional uses. You can use it as a dip for a fresh fruit tray and dunk fruits like strawberries, grapes, and blueberries into it. You can swirl it with jam for an extra dose of sweetness and tanginess. Cream cheese frosting is a delicious "sauce" for a creative fruit pizza. Use a gram cracker crust, then add your frosting and fruits of choice for a fun, kid-friendly dessert.

Read the original article on Tasting Table