Simone Inzaghi & Sergio Conceicao Prepare For Champions League Rematch In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Supercoppa Italiana Final

Simoner Inzaghi and Sergio Conceicao are preparing for a Champions League rematch in the Supercoppa Italiana final.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, highlight the recent history between the Inter and AC Milan coaches.

Inter and Milan meet in the Supercoppa final tomorrow, and they have greatly contrasting coaching situations.

The Nerazzurri have now had Simone Inzaghi on the bench for more than three and a half years.

The 48-year-old has become a fixture. His tactics are familiar and the squad has been built to play his system.

On the other hand, Milan changed coaches just a few days ago. They sacked Paulo Fonseca and brought in Sergio Conceicao to replace him.

Inzaghi and Conceicao have faced each other as coaches in recent memory.

That came in the Champions League round of sixteen during the 2022-23 season.

At that time, Conceicao was at Porto. Unlike his new adventure at Milan, he was a very familiar presence on the Portuguese club’s bench at that time.

Inzaghi got the better of that particular meeting.

Inter progressed by a 1-0 scoreline on aggregate. It was a big step along their run to the final of the Champions League that campaign.

But as the scoreline suggests it was a very narrow victory and a hard-fought contest over two legs.

There is every chance that tomorrow’s Supercoppa final will follow the same pattern.