Simone Biles tweaks left ankle at Olympic qualifying, but keeps competing

PARIS — Simone Biles isn’t backing off, despite an apparent ankle injury.

Biles left the floor briefly with Dr. Marcia Faustin, the U.S. gymnastics team doctor, after tweaking her left ankle during warmups on floor exercise Saturday. She returned several minutes later and took a seat on the sidelines. Another member of the medical team came and wrapped the ankle tightly. Biles got up and walked around, as if testing it.

When she finally took the floor, her face was grim. Still, Biles opened with the triple-twisting, double somersault, better known as the Biles II. It’s both incredibly difficult and demands a lot of every part of her leg.

She took a few steps out of bounds on the landing, but that is not unusual. She did the same at meets earlier this summer. The only noticeable difference in her routine was that she took out a stag leap at the end of the Biles I.

Still, Biles looked somber as she finished the routine. She walked gingerly off the mat and took a seat on the steps at the edge of the podium. Cecile Landi, one of her coaches, came and asked her if she was OK, and Biles nodded. She continued to sit there until Laurent Landi, Cecile Landi’s husband and Biles’ other coach, came to her. He put his arm around her and she nodded as she whispered in her ear.

Finally, Biles got up and joined her teammates.

Biles spotted her parents when the Americans moved to vault, their next event, and she could be seen smiling and laughing again. After landing one practice vault, she motioned to teammates and then jokingly crawled partway toward the runway. Then she got up and hopped on her right leg. "I'm going to need a wheelchair," she said, according to the Peacock broadcast, though she appeared to be making light of the apparent ankle injury.

