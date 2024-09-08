Safety Jonathan Owens made a strong impression in his Chicago Bears debut, where he scored his second career touchdown.

The Bears special teams came up big in the third quarter, when defensive end Daniel Hardy blocked a Ryan Stonehouse punt that was recovered by Owens and returned 21 yards for a touchdown to bring Chicago to within one touchdown, 17-10.

Someone who was extra excited about Owens' score is his wife and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, who was feeling all of the emotions watching her husband run it in for a touchdown.

"I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK," Biles wrote on X (formerly Twitter), responding to Sunday Night Football's question about her reaction.

Safe to say that Bears fans were just as excited about the scoop and score as Biles.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Simone Biles reacts to Jonathan Owens' special teams TD