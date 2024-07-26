Simone Biles' Mom Explains Why Her Daughter Is Skipping Olympics Opening Ceremony

Simone Biles’ mom, Nellie Biles, said her daughter isn’t participating in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony because she needs to prepare to compete this weekend.

“The first competition is Sunday, which is women’s qualifier, and so ... of course she needs to rest up before that competition,” Nellie Biles said in an interview with Snoop Dogg and Hoda Kotb during the ceremony along the Seine river.

Gymnasts were advised not to join the opening ceremony because the people participating in Friday’s festivities will likely be on their feet for nine hours, according to NBC News.

The women’s qualifiers start on Sunday morning local time. All eyes are on Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, as she returns to the Games after dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns.

Nellie Biles also said during the interview that her daughter is feeling “really good” about the Olympics.

“I spoke to her this morning, and she’s doing great,” she said. “She’s just in a really good place.”

She said 16 family members were in Paris to cheer on the star gymnast, who already has seven Olympic medals, including four golds, to her name.

Biles and her fellow Team USA gymnasts also gave the Tokyo opening ceremony a miss in 2021, explaining to curious fans that the COVID-19 risk was too high. She also cited the amount of time athletes would be standing at the ceremony, saying it “wouldn’t be smart” with competitions beginning the following day.