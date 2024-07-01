Simone Biles Will Compete at Paris Olympics, Only the 4th Woman to Make 3 Gymnastics Teams

Already a legend in her sport, Biles has just made history again

Jamie Squire/Getty Simone Biles looks on prior to Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials on June 30

Simone Biles is headed to Paris!

The American gymnast, widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, was named to the women's gymnastics team headed to the Games next month on Sunday, June 30, at the end of the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials in Minneapolis.

That makes her only the fourth female gymnast in the U.S. to ever qualify for three teams, joining Muriel Grossfeld, Linda Metheny and Dominique Dawes.

“It’ll be wonderful to see her outshine what I had done many decades ago,” Dawes, a 1996 gold medalist, told PEOPLE earlier in the week. “She’s definitely deserved it. I’m sure she’s not only going to help the team medal but also she’s going to individually medal as well.”



“I keep saying this, but I could even see her training for the 2028 Games in L.A. … She is that talented,” said Dawes, who was in Minneapolis while partnering with Skippy Peanut Butter.



For Biles, 27, the journey to the 2024 Olympics in Paris has been an emotional one, full of triumph and tribulation.

At the Tokyo Games in 2021, she made headlines after she withdrew from four final events, ultimately only taking home a bronze medal for balance beam — even though she was the favorite for gold in several events.

She said she was grappling with what's known among gymnasts as the "twisties," in which she lost her ability to sense her body in the air.

“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times,” Biles had told fans earlier in Tokyo, after making multiple uncharacteristic errors in the qualifying round.

She cited poor mental health — including the stress of the competitions, as well as the onset of the “twisties” — as the reason for her pulling out.

In 2023, Biles returned to the mat for the first time since competing in Tokyo, vying for gold at the 2023 U.S. Classic — which she clinched in the all-around competition.

Later that year, she went on to take first place in all-around competitions at the 2023 U.S. national championships and 2023 world championships. In 2024, she took home the top title at the 2024 national gymnastics championships as well.

Biles has continued to speak openly about how she sees her evolving place in gymnastics. On June 19, Netflix released the first trailer for her new new four-part docuseries Simone Biles Rising, which is set to hit the streamer on July 17 — just over a week before the start of the 2024 Olympics.

The series documents the gymnast’s decision to withdraw from the Tokyo competitions as well as her mental health journey ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. The trailer includes behinds-the-scenes footage of Biles in Tokyo, her competitions in 2023, her former teammate Aly Raisman as well as more intimate moments with NFL safety Jonathan Owens — whom Biles married in April 2023.

Biles also recently booked a spot in Athleta’s “Power of She” campaign, where she declares: “For bold choices on big stages, for pounding hearts and personal bests. For hearing yourself over the crowd and landing in your power. We are here.”

“I’m so proud to be part of the Athleta family and hope that when women and young girls see this spot, they feel like they can step into their own power, build confidence and help celebrate our collective strength, embodying of Power of She,” Biles told PEOPLE of the ad.

The gymnast continued: “The more women and young girls who believe in the essence of the Power of She, the greater the experiences we can share in each other, creating a feeling of belonging through active engagement, movement and support to help realize the strength and wisdom that resides in all of us.”

