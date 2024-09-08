Simone Biles 'almost had a heart attack' after husband Jonathan Owens scored first Bears TD of the season

Jonathan Owens (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring Chicago's first touchdown of the season. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris this summer to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics.

On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator as the Bears played their season opener at home against the Tennessee Titans. She got a show.

The Bears struggled on offense with rookie Caleb Williams at quarterback and trailed 17-3 early in the third quarter. The Bears forced a Titans punt on Tennessee's first possession of the second half, setting up Chicago for its first touchdown of the day.

Defensive lineman Daniel Hardy broke through the Titans' line and blocked Ryan Stonehouse's punt. Owens was there to scoop it up. He picked up the loose ball and returned it 21 yards for a Bears touchdown.

🚨 BLOCKED PUNT ALERT 🚨@jjowens_3 scoops it up for the TD! pic.twitter.com/242IxZrs8c — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 8, 2024

A 17-3 deficit had been cut to 17-10, sending the Solider Field crowd into a frenzy. Biles was watching.

She wrote on social media that she "almost had a heart attack."

I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK https://t.co/SmqPk06QCN — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 8, 2024

The play sparked a defensive-led Bears' comeback, as Chicago scored on an interception return for a touchdown that gave them a 24-17 victory.

Biles delivered at the Paris Olympics with four medals, including three golds. Owens was there to share in the medal celebration.

Biles will surely be happy to join in on celebrating Owens' heroics following his big play on his first day in a Bears uniform after joining Chicago in the offseason.