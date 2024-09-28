Simon Romfo throws for 3 TDs and North Dakota tops Murray State 72-35 for its most points since 1928

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Simon Romfo threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns, Isaiah Smith carried it 11 times for 142 yards and two scores, and North Dakota beat Murray State 72-35 on Saturday for its most points scored in a game since 1928.

Avery Scott returned an interception 40 yards to cap the scoring for North Dakota with 8:46 left in the fourth — to notch the Fighting Hawks' highest point total since an 80-0 win over Jamestown College on Sept. 29, 1928. In that year, UND played Carleton College to a 0-0 tie one week later.

North Dakota had its lead trimmed to 24-21 with 9:35 left in the second quarter before closing the half with 24 straight points.

Murray State returner KaVan Reed let a punt bounce about 10 yards in front of him before grabbing it and fumbling at the 22. Three plays later, Romfo ran it in from the 6 for a double-digit lead, 31-21, North Dakota would not relinquish.

Murray State was forced to punt on its next possession and UND's Tyler Erkman went untouched on the left side to block a punt, leading to a 6-yard touchdown run by Gaven Ziebarth to make it 38-21. The Racers punted again and UND scored one play later when Smith caught a screen pass from Romfo and took it 74 yards to the end zone.

North Dakota went 11 plays before kicking a short field goal for a 48-21 lead at the break.

Romfo also had nine carries for 43 yards and a score for North Dakota (4-1, 1-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), which is ranked No. 8 in the FCS poll.

Jayden Johannsen and Jameson Holcomb each threw an interception for Murray State (1-3, 0-1). Q’Daryius Jennings rushed for two touchdowns and Johannsen had a team-high 14 carries for 87 yards and a score.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press