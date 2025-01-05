“Signed all documents” – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool ace is on verge of leaving

Liverpool are reportedly set to start their January transfer window by letting a player go, according to the latest from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

See below as the Italian has posted on his official account on X about what seems like the imminent departure of Reds goalkeeper

Romano says all the documents have been signed for the 22-year-old to leave Liverpool for Fluminense, with no transfer fee, but with a 40% sell-on clause for the Merseyside giants…

??? Liverpool and Fluminense signed all documents for GK Marcelo Pitaluga to return to Brazil. Liverpool included 40% sell-on clause, no transfer fee involved. pic.twitter.com/lzzZPau8f2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2025

Pitaluga is not exactly the biggest name at Liverpool, but he looked a talented goalkeeping prospect when he first joined the club back in 2020.

Since then, however, the Brazilian has had to make do with a number of loan spells as he’s been unable to break into the LFC first-team.

Marcelo Pitaluga transfer exit is surely no surprise for Liverpool

Marcelo Pitaluga in action for Liverpool (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Still, it’s hardly surprising that Pitaluga failed to make a breakthrough in this Liverpool side when there’s always been such strong competition for a place in goal.

Alisson has long been Liverpool’s number one as he’s been a world class goalkeeper for years now, while Caoimhin Kelleher has been a very solid and reliable backup.

That never left much room for someone like Pitaluga or any other young players to get much of a look-in, so an exit now looks like the right decision.

It will be interesting to see if Pitaluga can live up to his potential with a return to Brazil, with that 40% sell-on clause perhaps something that could still prove valuable to Liverpool at some point in the future.

For now, though, Liverpool fans will just be glad they have a world class shot-stopper like Alisson on their books, while Giorgi Mamardashvili will be another exciting addition when he joins from Valencia in the summer.