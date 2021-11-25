Siesta Key 's Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry Are Engaged: 'The Best Thing I Ever Did'

Presley Castle Photography

Presley Castle Photography Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry

Get ready for a Siesta Key wedding!

Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry from the MTV reality show are engaged, they announced on Instagram Wednesday. Both posted photos of Miller getting down on one knee in front of a "Marry Me" sign and surrounded by rose petals tagged in Tennessee.

"Falling in love with you was the best thing I ever did," Quesenberry, 21, appropriately dressed in a white ensemble, captioned a photo on Instagram.

Miller, 26, also shared a long caption with his own post.

"Dear my love, I promised you that I'd be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me. Well today is that day where I asked you to be my forever n ever," he said. "Words can't describe this feeling or emotions I'm feeling right now but I can't stop smiling. The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn't have a doubt in my mind that it wasn't."

RELATED: Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Long – See Her Unusual Ring!

Presley Castle Photography

Presley Castle Photography Garrett Miller and Makenna Quesenberry

He continued, "We've been through so much together which has made it feel like a lifetime already but guess what that's exactly what we get to do. I truly love every single thing about you & never could imagine life without you. You make me a better person every single day bringing out the best version of myself. I thank you for that Kenna."

"I send you a voice memo every morning bright an early when I wake for my training that always starts of me with me saying hello my love, best friend, future fiancé, & future wife," he said. "I can't wait to make you my wife next but for now I'm blessed & excited for this next chapter that we get to create so many more memories together."

Miller signed the note, "Love, your fiancé."

Story continues

The couple join their fellow cast member Chloe Trautman in entering the holiday season recently engaged. Trautman, 25, announced earlier this month that she and Chris Long got engaged at the Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. While sharing photos from the romantic moment, Trautman revealed how Long proposed.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," she captioned her post, which included a close-up of her massive emerald engagement ring. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life — mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee."

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES," she continued. "From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can't believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We've been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone's reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don't really know how to end this post."