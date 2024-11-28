Sidelined Barcelona pair complete full training ahead of Las Palmas clash

Two members of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona are set to be given the medical green light to return to competitive action this weekend.

That’s according to Relevo’s Alex Pintanel, who points towards Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres as the pair in question.

Attackers Lamine and Ferran have of course both spent recent weeks on the treatment table, owing to respective injury problems.

In the case of the former, he has missed Barcelona’s last three fixtures with an ankle concern.

Frontman Ferran, meanwhile, has been out of action since all the way back in early October, after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

If the latest word stemming from the Blaugrana’s training ground is anything to go by, though, then both look set to be available for selection this weekend.

As per Relevo:

‘Ferran and Lamine did all the training with the group on Thursday and in principle will receive medical clearance on Saturday (to face Las Palmas).’

✅ FERRAN y LAMINE hacen todo el entreno con el grupo y en principio recibirán el alta médica el sábado. — Alex Pintanel (@alexpintanel) November 28, 2024

Conor Laird – GSFN