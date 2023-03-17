Siakam returns to form as Raptors spoil Gilgeous-Alexander's homecoming

Behind a rejuvenated performance from Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors came away with a 128-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

The two-time All-Star put up 25 points, marking the first time he’s eclipsed the 25-point mark since Feb. 26. Siakam was aggressive from start to finish, showing off a full arsenal in going 3-of-5 from distance, and getting to the free-throw line eight times — more than he has the past four games combined.

Pascal Siakam led a balanced Raptors attack to another big win on Thursday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

It was enough to weather the storm that Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander brought for the Thunder, after he finished with 29 points, adding to the best season of his career.

While the All-Star guard did slice up the Raptors, notably in the first half, Jakob Poeltl also made sure to welcome him back home with a highlight on the other end:

Toronto held a lead since the latter stages of the second quarter, and started to push it to double-digits for the first time in third, before creating a comfortable advantage by the fourth. All five starters scored in double-digits, while Gary Trent Jr. also chipped in with 23 points off bench, to go along with scrappy defence leading to a pair of steals.

It marks the second win in a row for the Raptors, propelling the team to a 34-36 record, as they continue to look to make a late-season push toward a better playoff seeding. They currently sit in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, good enough for a play-in spot.

