Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates

Follow live coverage as Shrewsbury Town face Wrexham in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham LIVE: FA Cup updates

Wrexham face Shrewsbury Town in FA Cup third round

Shrewsbury: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Bennett, Perry, Kenneh, Benning, Oluwatunmise Sobowale, Shipley, Bowman

Wrexham: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Tozer, O’Connor, Forde, Cannon, Evans, Lee, McClean, Mullin, Fletcher.

Shrewsbury Town FC 0 - 0 Wrexham FC

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:34

George Evans (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:32

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:30

Attempt saved. Anthony Forde (Wrexham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:30

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Joe Anderson.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:28

Attempt missed. Tunmise Sobowale (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jordan Shipley with a cross.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Evans.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

Foul by Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

Anthony Forde (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:27

James McClean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:23

Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Shrewsbury Town).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:23

Ben Tozer (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:22

Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:20

Attempt blocked. Steven Fletcher (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Forde.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:17

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:16

Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:11

Attempt blocked. Andrew Cannon (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:10

Foul by Paul Mullin (Wrexham).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:10

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Fletcher.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:07

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Thomas O'Connor.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:07

Attempt blocked. Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:07

Foul by Elliot Lee (Wrexham).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:06

Foul by Andrew Cannon (Wrexham).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:06

Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:06

Attempt saved. Taylor Perry (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:02

Foul by Nohan Kenneh (Shrewsbury Town).

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

14:01

First Half begins.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

13:00

