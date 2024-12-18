The Showdown match: Live updates, scores, highlights from golf event at Shadow Creek

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Crypto.com Showdown featuring the PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler taking on LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is underway Tuesday night at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The event will award $10 million in Crypto. The format is as follows: the first six holes will be best ball, also known as four-ball. In this format, each golfer plays his own ball and the lower score on each hole counts as the team score. The middle six holes (Nos. 7 through 12) will be alternate shot, also known as foursomes, where the golfers take turns hitting the same ball all the way to the cup. Holes 13 through 18, should the match go all 18 holes, will be singles.

Golfweek will bring you live updates, leaderboard, highlights and more. Follow along.

The Showdown leaderboard

Overall leaderboard: McIlroy/Scheffler 1, DeChambeau/Koepka 0

McIlroy/Scheffler beat DeChambeau/Koepka in four-ball, 3 and 2

McIlroy/Scheffler lead DeChambeau/Koepka 1 up in foursomes thru 3

Scottie stays hot

David Feherty said he thought he'd never see a Tiger-like season in his lifetime, but that's what Scottie Scheffler did in 2024. Nine victories, including a couple weeks ago in the Bahamas, and his stellar play continued at The Showdown. On the third hole of alternate shot, the ninth, he took advantage of a stellar McIlroy tee shot and stuck a wdge to about 5 feet, which McIlroy didn't even putt after Bryson missed a par putt. The PGA Tour boys took a 1-up advantage, the first won hole in foursomes.

Under the lights

The lights are on at Shadow Creek, and as the golfers near the back nine, they've also transitioned to carts to move around. Not sure if it's the cold weather, but there's hardly any banter between the teams. The teams have split the first two holes of the second session, foursomes.

Bryson with a dart, Rory responds at Showdown

Bryson may not have played competitively in some time, but he can still golf his ball. An 8-iron from 219 to about 4 feet into the par-5 fourth. However, Rory McIlroy buried a LONG eagle look from off the green to get an eagle himself. Then, Bryson missed the seemingly gimme putt. Advantage PGA Tour, winning the four-ball session.

Rory from way downtown for eagle! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sOHFDHqzja — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 18, 2024

LIV Golf rusty at The Showdown?

Coming into the match, Rory and Scottie each won their last starts. Meanwhile, Brooks and Bryson haven't played competitively in three months. The LIV pair showed signs of rust early, the worst shot being a huge pull from Brooks off the par-5 fourth that went into the penalty area.

Bryson hits Scottie's dad

The rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf took an unintentional turn during Tuesday's Showdown on TNT when Bryson DeChambeau's wayward tee shot on the second hole inadvertently struck a patron — and that patron happened to be Scottie Scheffler's father. That report came via the telecast from on-course reporter Bubba Watson.

Are you cold, Bryson?

Bryson DeChambeau this year has won a U.S. Open, hit a hole-in-one over his house and signed a new apparel deal with Reebok. And at The Showdown, he's sporting an extremely poofy jacket. "He looks like he may be heading toward homelessness," David Feherty chirped.

Incredible look from Bryson. pic.twitter.com/yzL1pukEIw — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) December 17, 2024

McIlroy opens with a birdie at The Showdown

Advantage PGA Tour after the first hole. Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler both found the green, while the LIV stars both missed the putting surface. Rory's approach settled a few feet from the hole, and he buried the birdie putt for an opening 1-up advantage.

How to watch The Showdown

The Showdown will be broadcast live on TNT.

LIV Golf's Greg Norman is in attendance

The Shark is in Las Vegas for The Showdown. Wonder what his favorite table game is?

Greg Norman having a chat with Rory McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond 👀 pic.twitter.com/KsKxQv3Bvr — Christopher Powers (@CPowers14) December 17, 2024

TNT's Ernie Johnson not at The Showdown

Ernie Johnson is not in Las Vegas for The Showdown 2024 due to what was described as a family matter.

Johnson is the long-time host of TNT's NBA Tonight program. He was originally supposed to be at Shadow Creek as part of the TNT broadcast crew. His TNT sidekick Charles Barkley was on the set, along with David Feherty and Trevor Immelman as well as show host Brian Anderson.

Charles Barkley meets Scottie Scheffler for first time

TV coverage began at 6 p.m. ET, and NBA legend Charles Barkley mentioned he mad met Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the past, but this week was his first chance to meet the world No. 1, and he said he was beyond excited. — Cameron Jourdan

What time does The Showdown start?

The TV coverage is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. Vegas time. The event will be carried live on TNT as well as TBS, truTV, the B/R Sports Add-On on the Max app and will be streamed live on Sling.

Who do pros think wins The Showdown?

Who do Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley and other pros think wins The Showdown? Our Adam Schupak asked around and found out their answers.

Bryson takes shot at Rory

During Monday's pro-am, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy were mic'd up while warming up. And it led to some friendly banter between the two.

The trash talking already starting at Shadow Creek 😅#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/zB0bM3gWCn — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) December 16, 2024

Here's to hoping the Showdown commentary is this good. — Cameron Jourdan

Where is The Showdown being played?

The Showdown is set for Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Course, the No. 1-ranked public-access golf course in Nevada.

Can I play at Shadow Creek? How much does it cost?

Yes, but it's complicated. First, there’s the green fee. Vegas is known for separating guests from their money, and Shadow Creek is no different with a reported $1,250 green fee. That’s the highest in the U.S. You also need to stay at an MGM resort to even begin the conversation to score one of the rare tee times, which are limited to just a few groups of resort guests per day, and not every day of the week.

Who are The Showdown announcers?

There are plenty of familiar faces and voices broadcasting The Showdown, including Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman and David Feherty.

How much will Showdown golfers be paid?

The winners will receive a multimillion-dollar prize in CRO Cronos, which is the native token of Crypto.com. This marks the first instance of a major sports competition offering a prize purse entirely in cryptocurrency.

Watch The Showdown on Sling

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: The Showdown match golf leaderboard: Live updates, highlights, score