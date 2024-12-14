USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Showdown: Date, time and how to watch golf's best players battle it out in Las Vegas

Scottie Scheffler of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walk up the sixth hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 12, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

"The Showdown" will feature a few of the best golfers: Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler from the PGA facing off against LIV Golf's top players, No. 10 ranked Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

"The Showdown" will unfold in a unique format, with four players engaging in a thrilling matchup over 18 holes. The course will be divided into three distinct segments, each housing six holes. The first segment will see a best ball format, the middle segment will feature alternate shots, and the final segment will be played as singles, promising a dynamic and unpredictable competition.

Prepare for a star-studded affair, as TNT's beloved personalities from 'Inside the NBA,' Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, will be joined by Trevor Immelman and David Feherty to provide insightful analysis for the event. Their expertise and charisma will surely add an extra layer of excitement to "The Showdown."

Catch all the action of "The Showdown," Here's how:

How to watch "The Showdown"

The LIV-PGA Tour match will take place at the Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with coverage starting at 6:00 p.m. ET. The golf event will be primarily broadcast on TNT. The official tee time for the event has not yet been announced. It will also stream on MAX.

What is the "The Showdown" prize purse?

In an intriguing development, "The Showdown" will award the winner millions in cryptocurrency as prize money. The amount has been reported to be a minimum of $10 million in value.

"The Showdown" format

"The Showdown" will feature an 18-hole match competition between the PGA duo of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler and the LIV Golf pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. Here is a breakdown of the holes:

1-6 Holes are in a Fourballs format: Each player will play their own ball, but only the lowest score from each pair will be counted.

7-12 Holes are in a Foursomes format: The players take turns hitting the same ball until the hole is complete.

13-18 Holes are in a Singles format: The players play singles matchups.

