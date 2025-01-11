It shouldn’t be long before Manchester City have Oscar Bobb back on the pitch

There was good news earlier this week for Manchester City when it was revealed that Oscar Bobb has finally returned to training. The young winger has been out since before the 24/25 season began with a fractured leg. It has been a long road back to the training pitch for the Norwegian international. It shouldn’t be long until he is back on the pitch based on Pep Guardiola’s comments yesterday.

Speaking during his pre-game press conference ahead of today’s FA Cup clash with Salford City Pep Guardiola was delighted to have Bobb back in training. Guardiola also shared his belief that it won’t be long before the young winger is back on the pitch. Guardiola told the media yesterday: “It’s the first long injury for Oscar Bobb, but with his physicality, I don’t think he needs too much time to get fit and to get ready. In the last two days, he made partial training, and that’s good news for us. In a few things, he has special qualities that he showed us in preseason. Come the second part, and hopefully, he can help us.”

Oscar Bobb is unlikely to feature in today’s FA Cup tie against Salford City. The match at the Etihad has likely arrived too soon for the Norwegian international to play. But what is good news for Manchester City is that Bobb is nearing a return to the pitch. He has been missed this season, especially after he looked set for a big season before he went down injured.

What Oscar Bobb will add is another option in City’s attack. Manchester City’s attacking play has lacked any real cutting edge at times this season. The hope is when Bobb is fit and ready to play he can be a solid contributor. Based on Guardiola’s comments that isn’t too far away and that is an exciting prospect.