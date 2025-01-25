'We shot ourselves in the foot' - Carrick

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick says his side "shot themselves in the foot" during their 2-1 defeat to Preston at Deepdale.

Goals from Stefan Stefan Thordarson and Emil Riis secured the victory after Delano Burgzorg levelled for the visitors.

The result leaves Boro in sixth, and although Carrick says they are still very much in the promotion picture, errors cost them.

"Today I thought it was there for us," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"We started well, defended well and took control for large parts.

"There were a couple of moments where we shot ourselves in the foot. The boys are devastated, I'm disappointed. It is a horrible day to be sitting here with nothing.

"We were really good for a lot of the game; when Delano scored, the emotion was great to be part of. We thought it was coming again and it went to other way.

"There is a hell of an opportunity in front of us, an awful lot to play for and big games coming up. We've got to learn.

Boro's top scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath was forced off injured early on in the game, and they face a wait to understand the severity of the issue,

"He felt his groin, how badly and to what extent I don't know as yet, we'll have to wait and see," Carrick added. It was a blow but I felt we dealt with it well and should have won the game."