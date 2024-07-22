Shohei Ohtani nearly hits home run out of Dodger Stadium against Boston Red Sox

It's a toasty 80-plus degrees at Chavez Ravine, and hitters are scorching the ball out of Dodger Stadium.

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have combined for seven home runs so far on Sunday night.

The most impressive of which came from, you guessed it, Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani didn't become the seventh player to hit a ball completely out of Dodger Stadium, but he came oh so close.

During the fifth inning, Ohtani crushed an 86 mph cutter from Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford and hit the ball so far it appeared to fly just under the wavy roof above the pavilion stands. The 473-foot shot was Ohtani's 30th home run this season.

Shohei Ohtani is the first in the NL to reach 30 home runs!



His fourth straight season with 30+ homers! pic.twitter.com/z07KtX2dY8 — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2024

Only six home runs have been hit out of Dodger Stadium. The San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. was the last to do so, on Sept. 30, 2021. The Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton (on May 12, 2015), St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire (May 22, 1999), Dodgers' Mike Piazza (Sept. 21, 1997), and Pittsburgh Pirates' Willie Stargell (twice, Aug. 5, 1969 and May 8, 1973) also hit balls out of Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani's 473-foot blast is tied for the third longest homer this season, along with the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge on May 5 against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium and the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout in Miami against the Marlins on April 1.

Ohtani actually held the top spot for longest home run of 2024 with his 476-foot bomb against the Colorado Rockies on June 18. But that mark was surpassed earlier Sunday at Coors Field when the San Francisco Giants' Jorge Soler led off the game against the Rockies with a 478-foot home run.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani nearly hits home run out of Dodger Stadium vs. Red Sox