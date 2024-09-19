Advertisement

Shohei Ohtani makes history, becoming first MLB player in 50-50 club; social media reacts

jon hoefling, usa today
Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani joined an exclusive club Thursday night. He smacked two home runs against the Miami Marlins and swiped two bases to become the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Only a few players in MLB history had even achieved a 40-40 season, and no one had ever achieved 45-45. Ohtani blew both of those out of the water in his first season in Chavez Ravine. Ohtani was already considered the best player, and the most exciting to watch, but this solidified his case as a worldwide superstar.

