Shohei Ohtani makes history, becoming first MLB player in 50-50 club; social media reacts

Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani joined an exclusive club Thursday night. He smacked two home runs against the Miami Marlins and swiped two bases to become the first player ever to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Only a few players in MLB history had even achieved a 40-40 season, and no one had ever achieved 45-45. Ohtani blew both of those out of the water in his first season in Chavez Ravine. Ohtani was already considered the best player, and the most exciting to watch, but this solidified his case as a worldwide superstar.

Here are the best reactions from social media.

Shohei Ohtani 50-50: How significant is this singular feat?

Social media reacts to Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run

SHOHEI OHTANI IS THE FIRST PLAYER IN BASEBALL HISTORY TO GO 50/50!!



GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!



pic.twitter.com/mLrLW4EA72 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 19, 2024

Shohei Ohtani is now 5-for-5 with two home runs, two doubles, a single, seven runs batted in, three runs scored and two stolen bases.



He's the first member in MLB history to join the 50/50 club.



He got a curtain call and standing ovation on the road in Miami.



Greatest ever. pic.twitter.com/nb2nM3EiMD — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 19, 2024

In his first year with a new team ...



In the same season his closest friend stole $16 million from him ...



While rehabbing from reconstructive elbow surgery ...



On a day in which he went 5 for 5 with two homers and two stolen bases ...



Shohei Ohtani created the 50/50 Club. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 19, 2024

Talk about velvet ropes.



The 50/50 Club is now open.



Ohtani is bouncing and checking for ID. pic.twitter.com/HzmRPYSHnQ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 19, 2024

Shohei Ohtani is the 1st player with at least 5 hits, multiple HR & multiple SB in a game since at least 1901



AND HE DID IT TO REACH 50-50!!! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 19, 2024

Shohei Ohtani in the 50/50 club pic.twitter.com/cO4dYAn5xm — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 19, 2024

One of the greatest single game performances in MLB history



5 hits

7 RBI

13 total bases

2 stolen bases



Joined the 50/50 club



Shohei Ohtani is the best player we'll see in our lifetime



pic.twitter.com/ixzed22xoH — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) September 19, 2024

Baseball was invented in 1845 and nobody has ever had a 50/50 season. Let that sink in!



Players like Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Barry Bonds, & Mike Trout never even touched 50/50 but Ohtani did. He’s in a club all by himself! pic.twitter.com/wxxw16u63J — Taylor Ringold (@TaylorRingold) September 19, 2024

Angels had him and Mike Trout for years and couldn't do a damn thing lmao. Two generational talents and nothing to show for it. Baseball is a cruel sport https://t.co/qNAOcoT2zy — Ringo Van Brocklin (@jringo96) September 19, 2024

MLB News: Brewers give 20-year-old Jackson Chourio stroller of non-alcoholic beer for clinch party

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani becomes first 50-50 club member; social media reacts