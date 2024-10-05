Shohei Ohtani gave a perfect 1-word answer about if he's nervous for his first MLB postseason

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday against the San Diego Padres.

When asked by a reporter if he's nervous about this historic moment in his career, Ohtani gave a perfect answer that should have L.A. fans excited.

"Nope," he responded.

Hey, that's pretty awesome if you ask us.

The best player in baseball finally getting his chance to contend for a World Series is cool enough, but the way Ohtani just brushed off any nerves before his first MLB playoff game is almost as impressive.

We'll see how the Dodgers fare this October, but they can count on their best player being ready for the experience.

