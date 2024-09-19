Shohei Ohtani becomes 1st MLB player to 50-50 milestone on an absolute monster home run

Sep 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) watches his two-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-739574 ORIG FILE ID: 20240919_ojr_na2_006.JPG

The 50-50 club in baseball belongs to one man and one man only: Shohei Ohtani.

On Thursday against the Miami Marlins, Ohtani reached the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases milestone for the season, becoming the first MLB player to hit that mark ever. Yes, ever! Stealing 50 bases in a season has been accomplished nearly 500 times, and hitting 50 home runs in a season has been done 50 times. But Ohtani is now the first person in MLB history to do both in a single season. And in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 153rd game of the season too!

During Thursday's game, Ohtani stole two bases and hit two home runs to get to the 50-50 mark. The final home run that put him over the milestone was a beauty that was crushed to deep left field that everyone in the stadium knew was gone.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT



50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES



HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

What an absolute no doubter from Ohtani there. What a welcome to the 50-50 club!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: