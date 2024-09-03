Shohei Ohtani back in Anaheim: Dodgers star chases 50-50 before first postseason trip

PHOENIX — Shohei Ohtani’s life is dramatically different since he changed uniforms, putting up historic numbers for a marquee franchise, playing in his first playoff race, and now for the first time Tuesday will be entering the same stadium where he became an international sensation.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are opening a two-game series against Ohtani’s former employers, the Los Angeles Angels, and playing at Angel Stadium for the first time since he departed for a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract, the richest in North American sports.

The Angels and their fans can only watch in envy when Ohtani comes in, playing for the team with the best record in baseball, and putting up numbers no hitter has ever accumulated before in baseball history with 44 homers and 46 stolen bases.

Even the most diehard Angels fans can’t boo Ohtani, or even blame him, for leaving for the crosstown rival Dodgers.

“For me, it’s a special place," said Ohtani, who stole three bases in the Dodgers’ 11-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. “I spent a lot of time at Anaheim Stadium. … I’m just really looking forward to being able to spend some time at a ballpark that I spent most of my career."

The Angels, of course, could have kept him.

Ohtani even gave the Angels a last chance to match the Dodgers' offer.

The call was made from Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, to Angels owner Arte Moreno in the waning days of negotiations.

If the Angels matched, Ohtani would still be wearing an Angels uniform.

The Angels passed.

Ohtani — a human money-making machine for the Dodgers and overwhelming favorite to win the National League MVP award — has no hard feelings.

Matter of fact, he’s grateful.

If the Angels had matched the offer, he wouldn’t be experiencing the greatest ride of his life, with his popularity in Los Angeles nearing Magic Johnson proportions.

Was he surprised the Angels passed?

“Not really," said Ohtani, through his interpreter, who also had the same offer from the Toronto Blue Jays. “I’m just thankful and grateful for the teams that ended up offering the contract because that’s a reflection of what they think about me. I’m grateful for the teams that evaluated me highly.’’

So, if the Angels matched, would he definitely be playing for them the rest of his career?

“Hard to tell,’’ Ohtani said. “Obviously, the offer did not come to fruition. So it’s really a situation where it was more of a 'if-they-did situation.' So, I really can’t speak to that.’’

When asked why the Angels didn’t have more success with him playing alongside Mike Trout, particularly with him also pitching and winning two MVP awards, he blamed himself as much as anyone, citing injuries. He pitched in only two games over two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery, and missed 55 games the last two seasons.

“There were seasons where we played well as a team," Ohtani said, “but there were also seasons where I didn’t really play at all. And if I did in those situations, maybe the results would have been different."

While the Angels will be sitting home for the 10th consecutive year without a playoff berth, the Dodgers now are on the brink of their 12th NL West title in 13 years, winning three of four games in the series against the Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers (83-55) have a six-game lead over the D-backs (77-61) in the NL West with just 24 games remaining, but with their victory Monday, they also captured the season series and tiebreaker advantage, essentially giving them a seven-game advantage.

The San Diego Padres (79-61) are still five games out in the NL West, but this race is close to being officially over, with Ohtani about to experience the playoffs for the first time in his MLB career.

“Personally, it’s my first time being able to experience this spot in the standings," Ohtani said, “and being able to play against other division rivals who are trying to take the spot as well. So, personally, yes, it’s very exciting.’’

The Dodgers, winners of 17 of the last 23 games, capturing five consecutive series, are rolling these days with no signs of stopping, putting on an offensive clinic in the four-game series against the Diamondbacks. They hit .338 and scored 32 runs, along with eight home runs, including seven by Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers and D-backs threw haymakers and bludgeoned one another all weekend, scoring a combined 67 runs in front of 186,000 spectators, but when the series ended, it was the Dodgers who were standing.

“Obviously, you can see the urgency with both clubs, how they play," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “and for us to win three games, and up six games against these guys, we took care of business. …

“You look at the last few weeks, we’ve had a lot of talented teams that are playing for potential postseason spots, a lot of really good pitching, teams managing against us like it’s the postseason, and we responded.

“The big players, the big stars, performed.’’

Freeman had a monster series, hitting .600 with four homers and 10 RBI.

Left fielder Teoscar Hernandez had a five-hit game Monday.

Right fielder Mookie Betts homered with three RBI.

Starter Jack Flaherty, who could be the Dodgers' ace in the postseason, gave up one run and struck out seven.

But Roberts still is antsy about his rotation. He has no idea whether three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw will pitch again this season or when Tyler Glasnow or Yoshinobu Yamamoto will return. He said before the game that he felt more confident about last year’s rotation entering the playoffs than the current state of this one.

Still, ready or not, here come the Dodgers.

“I’m in playoff mode, and I know our guys are too," Roberts said. "It’s going to be a long playoff season for us.’’

Why, after being swept out of the Division Series by the Diamondbacks a year ago, and knocked out by the Padres two years ago, maybe Ohtani will make the difference.

He spent his life waiting for a chance to be on baseball’s biggest stage. And in four weeks, it finally will arrive, with a pitstop at his old stomping grounds.

“It’s going to be somewhat emotional for him,’’ Roberts said. “But emotions are relative to the person, and I think he’s going to be just fine going back there and still helping us win a ballgame.

“I mean, there’s nothing that he hasn’t had to deal with that he hasn’t passed with flying colors."

The spotlight will certainly be on Ohtani. His 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases in the same season has never been accomplished, stealing 25 bases without being caught.

“I love his aggressive mindset,’’ Roberts said. “Those stolen bases are creating situational opportunities. … He’s just a team player. He wants to win.’’

And, yes, he’d love have that magical 50-50 season on his resume entering the postseason, too.

“He’s on a mission,’’ Roberts said, “and 50-50 seems very likely.’’

Yep, so does another NL West title for the Dodgers.

Who knows, perhaps there will be another first-round matchup against the Diamondbacks, who the Dodgers privately believe might be the most dangerous team standing in their way of a World Series berth.

So, do the Dodgers now have at least a psychological edge if they play the D-backs again in the playoffs?

“I’d love to say yes,’’ Roberts said, “but it didn’t work out last year.’’

October lurks, only this time, it will include Ohtani.

