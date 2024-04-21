In a shocker, David Taylor fails to make Olympic wrestling team. Aaron Brooks earns spot

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — One of the biggest stars in U.S. wrestling has failed to qualify for the Summer Olympics.

In a shocking twist, two-time defending world champion and reigning Olympic gold medalist David Taylor will miss out on the 2024 Paris Games after losing to Aaron Brooks on Saturday night at the Olympic trials.

Taylor, 33, got an automatic bye to the final at 86 kilograms by virtue of his past performances, needing only to win two of three bouts against Brooks to lock up his spot on Team USA. But he came out flat in the first match Saturday morning, losing 4-1, and then 3-1.

Only one athlete per country is permitted to compete at the Olympic Games.

It was an almost unfathomable outcome for the wrestler known by fans as "Magic Man," who has been arguably the most dominant male wrestler for the U.S. over the past five years.

David Taylor won Olympic gold in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Prior to this weekend's Olympic trials, Taylor had won 26 of 27 matches dating back to the start of 2019 and beat opponents by a combined score of 226-19. His lone loss came in the final of the 2021 world championships against Iranian rival Hassan Yazdani. The two men were heavily favored to face off again in Paris, likely with a gold medal on the line.

Instead, Taylor becomes the latest U.S. star to be foiled by the country's trials system, in which even the most accomplished athletes are forced to earn their place.

The fact that Taylor, a Penn State alum, lost at his college arena made Saturday's result all the more surprising. Of course, his opponent was a Nittany Lion, too.

Brooks, 23, just wrapped up his collegiate career at Penn State with a fourth consecutive NCAA title and was the top-seeded wrestler in the challenge tournament at the Olympic trials. And he almost didn't survive to face Taylor in the first place. In his last match Friday, Brooks squeaked by Zahid Valencia, 7-6, after being awarded a penalty point in the closing seconds when the official ruled that Valencia had pulled Brooks' singlet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Olympic wrestling trials: David Taylor falls to Aaron Brooks