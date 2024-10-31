NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Clayton Kershaw #22 after the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 7-6 in game 5 to win the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776228357 ORIG FILE ID: 2182039748

Ah, shirtless athletes. Always a joy.

And this time, it was Clayton Kershaw after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. We're now talking about two-time champion Clayton Kershaw.

It doesn't matter that the future Hall of Famer hasn't thrown a pitch on the mound for the Dodgers since August. Kershaw was a part of this amazing team and will get his second ring for it.

And he did it for a time at Yankee Stadium while shirtless before getting a shirt. Please enjoy the veteran soaking it all in, which fans just loved:

The past, present and future aces of the Dodgers.



Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani.



What a special photo. pic.twitter.com/MX5NOWuvDd — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 31, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Shirtless Clayton Kershaw is the Dodgers' new spirit animal