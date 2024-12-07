Sherrone Moore fired up Michigan basketball fans by pretending to plant a flag in the stands

Michigan football head coach Sherron Moore smiles at fans during the first half against Iowa at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Last week's Michigan-Ohio State game ended with the Wolverines handing its archrivals a massive defeat in Columbus and a giant brawl on the field sparked by a planted Michigan flag.

Of course, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore knows the pride in Ann Arbor for the upset victory and the planted flag in Ohio Stadium.

The Wolverines coach gave the home fans what they wanted at Michigan's Crisler Center during the men's basketball game against Iowa on Saturday.

When he appeared on the arena's jumbotron, Moore pretended to plant a flag, which got the Wolverines crowd going in a big way. How could it not?

Last week's planted Michigan flag and Wolverines win will go down in Ohio State rivalry history, and Moore will be the coach who made it happen.

Sherrone Moore hypes up the faithful Michigan crowd and emphatically plants an imaginary flag.



The crowd liked it, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/xbakn2pxsn — Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) December 7, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Sherrone Moore fired up Michigan basketball fans by pretending to plant a flag in the stands