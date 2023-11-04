Sheffield United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Sheffield United FC 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

15:08

CHANCE! Cunha breaks away down the right and gets away from Robinson, who cannot catch him. The Wolves man then slides the ball across the box looking for Kalajdzic, but he does not make the run. Cunha is not happy with his team-mate and is showing his displeasure.

15:03

United manager Heckingbottom will be hoping that goalkeeper Foderingham can put in a good display after a difficult start to the season. He has conceded 29 goals in his 10 Premier League starts this season, with only Mark Travers (31) and David Watson (30) conceding more across their first 10 starts in the competition. He’s also conceded two or more goals in his last nine games, with Sergio Rico the last goalkeeper to do so in more consecutive starts (13 between January and April 2019 for Fulham).

15:03

United get this Premier League clash under way. Hamer with the first pass.

14:59

Wolves won their last two league meetings with United in the 2020-21 season, last winning more consecutively against the Blades between 1954 and 1955 (four). Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

14:50

Wolves make two alterations to the team that drew with Newcastle. Pedro Neto misses out after injuring his hamstring against the Magpies. Kalajdzic starts up front, with Hwang and Cunha supporting him on either side. The away team also change their structure to a back three, with Gomes moving into centre-back. As a result, Ait-Nouri and Semedo move further up to give the away side width. Doyle is picked ahead of Traore in a straight swap in the midfield.

14:46

United make two changes to the side that were thrashed by Arsenal in their previous match. Baldock returns from injury and starts his first game in two months after coming off the bench against the Gunners. He replaces Slimane. As a result, the hosts move from two centre-backs to three, with Bogle and Thomas pushing up the pitch on the wings. Archer starts in the attack and comes in for McAtee, who drops onto the bench.

14:42

WOLVES SUBS: Matt Doherty, Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Fabio Silva, Jonny Otto, Pablo Sarabia, Dan Bentley, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

14:42

WOLVES (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan; Sasa Kalajdzic.

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: John Fleck, Benie Traore, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci, James McAtee, William Osula, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah.

14:38

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; George Baldock, Auston Trusty, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Luke Thomas; Rhian Brewster, Cameron Archer.

14:30

Wolves are one of the teams in form in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last five matches. In that time, Gary O’Neil’s men handed Manchester City their first defeat of the season and came from behind to beat Bournemouth. Additionally, they earned hard-fought draws against Luton Town, Aston Villa and Newcastle United. Hwang Hee-chan scored their second against the Magpies in a 2-2 draw last time out, with the South Korea international netting for the sixth consecutive league game at the Molineux. Some had predicted Wolves to be battling against relegation this season, but they have defied early expectations and are sitting comfortably in 12th place, seven points ahead of the bottom three.

14:30

The Blades are at the bottom of the Premier League table and have only collected one point from their opening 10 matches. Since drawing with Everton at the start of September, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have lost their last six fixtures, conceding 22 goals. Their poor run of results includes an 8-0 loss against Newcastle United and a 5-0 thumping versus Arsenal in their previous outing, with Eddie Nketiah netting a hat-trick. As a result, United are already five points behind 17th-placed Bournemouth. The hosts will be looking to get their first win on the board but will have to improve their recent league form against Wolves. The Blades have lost three of their last five against them at Bramall Lane, as many as they had in their previous 22 meetings (winning 10 and drawing nine).

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Wolves at Bramall Lane.

14:00

