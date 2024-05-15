Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham finish the Premier League season with a trip to Sheffield United on Sunday.

A campaign to have started so brightly under Ange Postecoglou has fizzled out after Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City confirmed Spurs had missed out on Champions League football.

Postecoglou, who is confident the club will back him to rebuild this summer, issued a scathing judgement about the “fragile” foundations he has inherited in north London.

It will be fascinating to see how the former Celtic manager ends the season given the fiery comments following the City defeat.

They are strong favourites to beat a Blades side relegated what feels like an age ago, although the loss to Newcastle – who were in a similar position back in 2016 – should offer some warning.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sheffield United vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 19 May, 2024.

Bramall Lane in Sheffield will host.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Highlights: Match of the Day will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Sunday night.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham team news

The Blades should welcome back Anel Ahmedhodzic and Mason Holgate from last week’s loss to Everton. Ben Osborn, George Baldock, Daniel Jebbison, Tom Davies and Oliver Arblaster all may feature in at least some capacity.

Spurs will be without Richarlison, Destiny Udogie, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies.

Ange Postecoglou ripped into Tottenham after Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City (REUTERS)

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Spurs surely can’t lose to a team who have endured such a miserable season…

Spurs to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Sheffield United wins: 30

Draws: 27

Tottenham wins: 39

Sheffield United vs Tottenham latest odds

Sheffield United to win: 11/2

Draw: 9/2

Tottenham to win: 1/3

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.