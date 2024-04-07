Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Sheffield United vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea will hope to ease the pressure further on manager Mauricio Pochettino by making it successive Premier League wins on Sunday evening. The much-maligned Blues fought back through Cole Palmer deep into stoppage time to defeat Manchester United in a chaotic seven-goal classic at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, a crucial result for the Argentine boss who had come in for more heavy criticism after his side were held to a desperate home draw by 10-man relegation battlers Burnley.

Chelsea are back up to ninth in the table and need to keep racking up wins if they are to realise their ambitions of snatching a late European qualification spot for next term. Despite their struggles on the road they will be expected to see off a Sheffield United side that sit rock bottom with just 15 points all season and a whopping 80 goals conceded as an immediate return to the Championship beckons under Chris Wilder.

However, there have been signs of life from the Blades of late, having pushed title-contending Liverpool hard at Anfield last time out following back-to-back draws against Fulham and Bournemouth. Follow Sheffield United vs Chelsea live below, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Bramall Lane!

Sheffield United vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time: 5.30pm BST | Bramall Lane

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day 2

Sheffield United team news: Hamer a doubt

Chelsea team news: Chilwell could return

Score prediction

Pochettino out to build strong relationship with Chelsea fans

15:32 , George Flood

Chelsea’s frankly ridiculous late win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, in which Cole Palmer wrapped up a last-gasp hat-trick with two goals deep into second-half stoppage time, could yet prove a real turning point for Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine is now hoping to build a proper lasting rapport with Blues fans following such a rocky start to their relationship.

"I arrived to Chelsea in a different project than in the previous 10 years," Pochettino said.

"I played with my reputation to come here, in a project to build a team with young players, talented players.

"We knew it was a massive challenge to build a team, win games and to be competitive, to take the risk with the fans.

"I said from the beginning, I want to build a genuine relationship. Not kissing the badge or doing stupid things on the touch line to win the (favour) of the fans.

"I want to prove the team the tools to win games, to make them believe in ourselves and to build a relationship.

“I'm not here to be a populist and a hypocrite and say 'I love the fans', because I know it's about time to build this relationship."

Sheffield United vs Chelsea prediction

15:24 , George Flood

Such has been the frustratingly inconsistent nature of Chelsea’s season thus far, it would hardly be a surprise to see them labour here after such a dramatic win on Thursday.

Draw, 1-1.

Sheffield United team news

15:21 , George Flood

Sheffield United have been battling a long injury list throughout this most morbid of seasons.

Former England Under-21 forward Cameron Archer is back in contention today after injury, though Gustavo Hamer is a doubt to face Chelsea after being forced off at Anfield on Thursday.

Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock, Tom Davies, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison are all still sidelined, meanwhile.

Chris Wilder could be tempted to make changes for the second tough game facing his team in four days, despite a battling performance against Liverpool in their 3-1 loss.

Chelsea team news

15:15 , George Flood

Chelsea could have Ben Chilwell back this evening after a combination of injury and illness that has affected him of late and seen him miss two games in a row now.

However, there remains a familiar look to Mauricio Pochettino’s otherwise lengthy absentee list, with the likes of captain Reece James and star striker Christopher Nkunku both still sidelined along with Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Pochettino is unsure if Nkunku or James will play again this season, while summer signing Lavia and Fofana definitely won’t.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea

15:10 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: This game will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

The fixture was originally scheduled for 1:30pm and was not selected by Sky Sports, with Manchester United vs Liverpool and Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest the offerings instead.

Spurs vs Forest was moved backed to Sunday evening from it’s original Monday night slot due to tube strikes that have since been cancelled.

Highlights of Sheffield United vs Chelsea can be seen on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One from 10:30pm tonight.

Welcome to Sheffield United vs Chelsea live coverage

15:02 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Sheffield United vs Chelsea on a busy Premier League Sunday.

The Blues head to South Yorkshire this evening boosted by their chaotic, Cole Palmer-inspired last-gasp win over Manchester United on Thursday night that boosted hopes of a late run at the European qualification spots.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to ease the pressure on his position further and make it back-to-back wins against a Blades team that have long since propped up the rest of the division as they prepare for an immediate return to the Championship but have toughened up in their last few fixtures, including at Anfield on Thursday.

Kick-off today is at 5:30pm BST, so stay tuned for team news and live updates, plus expert analysis from our Chelsea reporter Nizaar Kinsella at Bramall Lane.