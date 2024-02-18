Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Brighton visit Sheffield United today as the Seagulls continue to chase a European spot while the Blades remain desperate for points to lift themselves off the foot of the table.

Sheffield United are without Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz in today’s squad, with Will Osula starting up front in place of Archer. Yasser Larouci also comes in to the team for Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Brighton are without top scorer Joao Pedro due to a hamstring injury, so Danny Welbeck starts up front once more. Bart Verbruggen replaces Jason Steele in goal as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate the gloves, while Adam Webster is in for Pervis Estupinan in defence. Simon Adingra goes straight into the team after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations while Adam Lallana is not in the squad.

24’ GOAL! Welbeck lashes in second against 10-man United (0-2)

20’ GOAL! Buonanotte scrambles in opener after Dunk knockdown (0-1)

13’ RED CARD! United’s Holgate sent off for high tackle on Brighton’s Mitoma (0-0)

Brighton: Verbruggen, van Hecke, Dunk, Webster, Gross, Buonanotte, Gilmour, Lamptey, Adingra, Mitoma, Welbeck

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Larouci, Osborn, Hamer, Vinicius Souza, McAtee, Osula.

Sheffield United FC 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

15:22

Buonanotte is the latest player to go into the referee's book for a late challenge in the middle of the pitch.

15:22

The Blades enjoy a spell of possession inside the Brighton half. They take a quick throw-in and the ball reaches Souza in space outside the box. He gets it out of his feet and attempts an ambitious long-range effort, but he drags it wide of the post and it goes behind for a goal-kick to Brighton.

15:21

Brighton work the ball well as Van Hecke finds himself in space just outside the penalty area. He fakes to shoot and then fires a pass into the feet of Adingra. The Brighton winger turns and gets away from his marker, before striking towards goal. However, it's a tame effort and Foderingham makes a comfortable stop.

15:18

McAtee finds Larouci on the left-hand side in plenty of space and Sheffield United look to break. He attempts to take on Van Hecke, but Adingra works hard to get back and dispossess the full-back. The Blades need to make the most of these opportunities whenever they win back possession, as Brighton aren't allowing them to have a lot of the ball.

15:18

Brighton are keeping the ball well in the early stages of the second half, relaxing in possession and remaining patient. Gilmour now finds Mitoma out wide and the Japanese winger cuts inside onto his right foot, but his shot is blocked and Sheffield United are able to clear.

15:11

McAtee gets the second half under way for Sheffield United at Bramall Lane!

15:11

Substitution Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey Jakub Piotr Moder

15:11

De Zerbi makes a change at the break. In defence, Igor is introduced for Webster.

15:10

After his side had conceded twice and were down to 10 men, Wilder opted to bring on a defender for his only striker on the pitch. Brighton created 2.18 expected goals (xG) in the first half, so the Sheffield United boss had to tighten up his defence. The Blades became more resolute and prevented another goal after Trusty was brought on, but the supporters at Bramall Lane might want to see a little more in the final third. Although it's an uphill task to get back into the game, Wilder's men need all the points they can get. Could we see Brewster or McBurnie introduced early in the second half as they push to find the back of the net?

15:05

Brighton go into the break with a 2-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Blades started brightly and were applying pressure on the Seagulls, but Holgate made a reckless challenge on Mitoma early in the first half, and after a VAR review, the referee sent the defender off. From that moment on, Wilder's side were up against it. Shortly after, Brighton took the lead as Buonanotte headed home from a few yards out. It didn't take long for De Zerbi's men to grab a second, with Welbeck pouncing inside the box to fire the ball into the back of the net. Sheffield United did have the ball in the back of the net through Osborn, but the goal was disallowed due to offside. The home team have a mountain to climb in the second half.

14:57

HALF-TIME: SHEFFIELD UNITED 0-2 BRIGHTON

14:54

A corner comes into the box from Gross towards Dunk, and the Brighton defender manages to head it toward goal. It's flying towards the top corner, but Foderingham makes a superb stop to tip it over the bar and behind for another corner to the Seagulls. Gross delivers again, but Sheffield United are able to clear.

14:53

Yellow Card Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey

14:53

Brighton are looking to keep possession in the final few minutes of the half as they try and prevent Sheffield United getting a goal before half-time. The Seagulls are remaining patient and waiting for an opening, but the Blades are camped inside their own box hoping to remain tight and maintain the current scoreline.

14:50

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of seven minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

14:47

Sheffield United will now have an opportunity from a corner. McAtee bursts down the line and gets in a foot race with Van Hecke, before the Brighton defender puts it behind. It's delivered towards the back post and then headed back across goal, and Osborn puts it into the back of the net! But wait... the referee has blown his whistle and it won't count!

14:46

Another opportunity for Brighton. Lamptey receives the ball on the left-hand side of the box and works it onto his right foot, before delivering into the penalty area. Welbeck rises highest and attempts to head towards goal, but he gets it all wrong and it flies into the stands behind the goal.

14:44

Adingra stands up his marker and looks to float a cross towards the back post with Mitoma waiting. It's headed away but Webster chests the ball back into the feet of Adingra, who shifts it onto his right foot and strikes towards goal, but it sails over the bar and behind for a goal-kick.

14:44

Sheffield United have looked tighter at the back since the change and are attempting to hit Brighton on the counter-attack. Osborn wins it back and looks to spot the run of McAtee who has burst forward from midfield, but his touch is a little heavy and the ball rolls through to Verbruggen.

14:40

Since the game got under way, Brighton have made 160 passes inside the opposition half, touching the ball in Sheffield United's box 17 times. The Seagulls have had 78.4 per cent of the possession and are looking comfortable, helped by Holgate's sending-off earlier in the match.

14:38

The Blades are struggling to get out of their own half at the moment, and the substitution from Wilder hints that they could be going for damage limitation in this game. They need to tighten up at the back with Brighton dominating proceedings, or it could get messy for Sheffield United.

14:33

Substitution William Idamudia Daugaard Osula Auston Levi-Jesaiah Trusty

14:33

Almost a third from Brighton! Mitoma twists and turns and gets to the byline, leaving Bogle in his shadow. He strikes towards goal but his shot is blocked, before Gross and Welbeck both attempt to find a third as there's a scramble inside the box, but Sheffield United manage to clear the danger.

14:30

Brighton are continuing to push and Sheffield United are struggling to deal with wave after wave of attacks. The ball comes into the box and the Blades can't quite clear it, and it falls to Adingra who sends a volley towards goal, but it flies over the bar and out for a goal-kick. Wilder's side need to settle down and try and remain resolute at the back.

14:26

Goal Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

14:24

What a chance! Mitoma and Lamptey link up on the left-hand side before the ball comes back to Dunk. He whips a dangerous cross towards Welbeck who can't quite get there, and Robinson gets an important touch at the back post with Buonanotte flying in. He was unmarked at the back, but the Sheffield United defender has put it behind for a corner.

14:24

Assist Lewis Carl Dunk

14:23

Goal Facundo Valentín Buonanotte

14:21

It was always going to be a tricky game for the Blades as they fight to pick up points in their battle to climb out of the relegation zone, but an early red card for Holgate has made things a lot more difficult. Wilder has changed the shape slightly and it's certainly not ideal to have to alter their game plan in the first half.

14:19

There's a problem for Sheffield United now as goalkeeper Foderingham has gone down. The medical team are on the pitch and giving him treatment at the moment and there will be a short delay as he receives attention. He's now back on his feet, and it looks as though he will be able to continue.

14:15

Red Card Mason Anthony Holgate

14:13

Yellow Card Mason Anthony Holgate

14:13

Brighton keep the ball across the back line, patiently waiting for an opening. Van Hecke receives it and spots the run of Gross beyond the Sheffield United defence. Gross has burst away unmarked, but he can't quite get it under control and the ball falls to Foderingham between the sticks.

14:11

So close to a Brighton opener! Webster plays a ball into the channel which Adingra latches onto it. He shifts it onto his right and delivers low into the area towards Welbeck. Ahmedhodzic flings himself in front of the cross and it's heading towards goal, but Foderingham palms it away. The ball was inches away from creeping over the line!

14:10

Dunk sends a searching ball over the top looking for the run of Adingra, but Ahmedhodzic does well to intercept. Brighton now have a throw-in in a dangerous position, but Welbeck handles the ball after play resumes. The Seagulls are dominating the possession in the early stages, as expected.

14:05

Early chance for Sheffield United! McAtee dances through the challenges of multiple Brighton defenders and creates space for himself outside the box. He turns and spots the run of Bogle inside the penalty area, before feeding the ball into his path. Bogle gets it out of his feet and takes aim towards the bottom corner, but Verbruggen gets down well to make the save.

14:03

Gilmour gets the game under way for Brighton at Bramall Lane!

14:02

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

13:53

Meanwhile, De Zerbi has made three alterations from Brighton’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last time out. In goal, Steele drops out of the team and will be replaced by Verbruggen. At the back, Webster is named in the starting XI, with Estupinan dropping to the bench. Adam Lallana fails to make the squad, so Adingra will play from the beginning of the match.

13:53

Wilder has made two changes from Sheffield United’s 3-1 victory over Luton in their previous match. In defence, Larouci comes in for the injured Rhys Norrington-Davies and is likely to slot in at left-back. Up front, joint-top goalscorer Cameron Archer misses out, with Osula coming into the starting XI.

13:48

BRIGHTON SUBS: Igor Julio, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

13:48

BRIGHTON (3-4-2-1): Bart Verbruggen; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tariq Lamptey, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, Pascal Gross; Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.

13:42

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Auston Trust, Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Ivo Grbic, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster, Andre Brooks, Billy Blacker.

13:42

SHEFFIELD UNITED (5-4-1): Wes Foderingham; Yasser Larouci, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Mason Holgate, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle; James McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Osborn; William Osula.

13:37

Brighton will be looking to turn their away form around after a tricky run of games on the road. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are winless in their last six away Premier League matches (D2 L4), their longest winless run away from the Amex Stadium since a seven-game streak under Graham Potter between September and December 2021. The Seagulls lost 2-1 against Tottenham in their previous fixture, conceding a last-minute goal with Brennan Johnson scoring the winner. Playing against the side who currently sit bottom of the Premier League could be a chance to gain some momentum, but the Blades showed plenty of fight last time out.

13:37

Sheffield United currently sit in 20th place in the Premier League table, but they will be hoping to continue their momentum after picking up an impressive result last time out. The Blades defeated Luton Town 3-1 at Kenilworth Road, ending a seven-match winless streak (D2 L5). Chris Wilder’s side have conceded more goals at home in the division than any other side (31 in 12 games). In Premier League history, only West Brom have shipped more goals in their first 12 home games of the campaign (2020-21). Today, they will face a Brighton side who haven’t beaten the Blades in their last seven league fixtures, with their last victory coming back in 2005.

13:33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Sheffield United and Brighton at Bramall Lane.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…